Ex NYU director charged with embezzling $3.4 million in state funds for 'lavish lifestyle'

A former New York University director, now at Yale, has been put on leave from her new job after being indicted for embezzling millions in funding on personal expenditure.

Cindy Tappe, 57, worked as a director of finance and research at New York University and was sacked in 2018 over allegations of fund misappropriation in millions.

Over six years at NYU, Tappe embezzled $3.4million in grant money intended to fund minority and women-owned businesses into her shell companies.

She is accused of spending $660,000 in renovations, including a $80,000 swimming pool, to her expensive Connecticut home, from the misappropriated funds. Prosecutors labelled her of having a “lavish lifestyle” and to support it so hatched an elaborate plan to embezzle funds.

The prosecutor explained how she managed to do it. Tappe funneled the money - rung from $23 million in grant money awarded to an NYU centre where she worked - using two companies she created, as well as by drafting false invoices for contractors, who received a cut.

The cash was to be spend on controlling two state programs: one to assist school districts in improving results for students learning English, and another to ensure that students in special education received fair treatment.

From this grant, a certain amount was to go to women and minority-owned businesses, which would then administer those programs.

But instead of disbursing the money, Tappe sent roughly $3.4 million to the shell companies that she created after giving away some cuts.

She then spent the money on her house and her own personal expenses.

The Manhattan District Attorney and New York State Comptroller announced fraud charges against Tappe on Monday, spanning six years. She faces six counts of money laundering, fraud and theft, Dailymail reported adding she pleaded not guilty and was released without bail.

NYU says they are "deeply disappointed" that a staffer committed such an act.