Man sacked by IT firm held for burglary in Bengaluru, gold worth Rs 29 lakh recovered: Report

A former employee of an IT company in Tamil Nadu was arrested for burglary in Bangalore and gold worth Rs 29 lakh was recovered from him. The man was allegedly fired from his job, is estranged from his wife, and has no one else in the family, the Times of India reported.

B Deena, also known as Mamani, was arrested in connection to a burglary case in HSR Layout in November 2019 and was in judicial custody at Central Prison in Bengaluru. He had never applied for bail. He was, however, arrested after information provided by another burglar in connection with a murder case helped crack the 2019 burglary case, the publication reported.

According to the report, Mamani and the second burglar became close friends and Mamani pledged the gold worth about Rs 29 lakh he had allegedly stolen in 2019. The gold was kept at a friend's house in Chennai. Mamani asked the friend to hand over the gold ornaments to the second burglar but their plan failed when the police intercepted the burglar and questioned him in connection with the alleged murder case, Times of India reported.

In a related incident, a senior citizen’s house in Bengaluru's RMV II Stage was burgled and valuables worth around Rs 55 lakh were stolen while she was at a family function in Hoskote.

The police suspect it to be the work of two burglars and said that the accused had broken the lock of the cupboard and stolen 35 gold bangles, diamond jewellery, and 20 sets of stones, Times of India reported.

