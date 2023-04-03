 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Humans can achieve immortality by 2030, claims ex Google engineer

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

Futurist and inventor Ray Kurzweil, 75, has claimed that 86 per cent of the 147 predictions he has made over the years has come true.

Ray Kurzweil has received thirteen honorary doctorates and honours from three US presidents.

Human being will achieve immortality by 2023, says futurist Ray Kurzweil in claims that have gotten the internet curious. The comments by the computer scientist and author, who is a former Google engineer, were made several years ago, in his book.

A tech vlogger, Adagio, recently compiled Kurzweil’s claims in videos on YouTube, which have raked up thousands of views.

In his 2005 book, “The Singularity Is Near”, Kurzweil claimed that technology will allow humans to achieve immortality by 2023, the New York Post reported.

“2029 is the consistent date I have predicted for when an AI will pass a valid (Alan) Turing test and therefore, achieve human levels of intelligence,” he told Futurism in 2017.