Ex-Byju’s employee worked as Swiggy agent after losing job. One delivery changed his luck

Sahil Singh started working as a Swiggy agent after losing his job

In a testament to the power of social media, LinkedIn users came together to help find a new role for an engineer who started working as a Swiggy delivery agent after losing his job.

It all started with a LinkedIn post from Bengaluru-based Priyanshi Chandel last week, who said her Swiggy order was delivered by a man who claimed to be a B.Tech graduate down on his luck. The Swiggy agent, named Sahil Singh, told Chandel that he had worked at Ninjacart and Byju’s but lost his job during the pandemic.

Singh said that he turned to Swiggy for work as he needed money. Despite this, he did not have enough to pay rent and had not eaten anything in a week, surviving on tea and water alone.

Singh further claimed that he had to walk 3 km to deliver Chandel’s order of ice cream because he did not have the money to recharge his Yulu bike. “Madam, I did not have a scooty or any transport to travel, I walked 3 kms with your order. I am absolutely out of money and it’s because of my flatmate who took the last of my money with which I charge my Yulu and has put me in -235 debt,” he told Chandel.

“You might think am just bluffing, but I am a fully educated ECE grad, I used to work at Ninjacart, BYJU'S before I went home to Jammu during Covid. Even for this order delivery I’ll only get 20-25 rupees, and I’ll have to take another delivery before 12, or else they will send me for delivery somewhere far, and I don’t have a bike. I have not eaten for a week, just drinking water and tea to get by,” Singh continued.

He then asked Chandel to help him find a job. The 30-year-old Swiggy agent said he made Rs 25,000 a month before this, and needed to find a job as he could not continue to rely on his parents for money.

Moved by his story, Priyanshi Chandel shared a LinkedIn post asking her connections to help find a suitable job for Singh.

“I’m not sure whether his plea was absolutely genuine or not, but the least we could do is try,” she wrote.

The post apparently changed Singh’s luck and career trajectory – Chandel shared an update a few days later saying that he had found a new job. She did not share details as to his new role, but her post has nevertheless gone viral as an example of the power of social media.