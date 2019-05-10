App
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Everything you need to know about Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC

The Scrambler 1200 XC is built on a tubular steel frame, with aluminium cradle unit to keep the weight low

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph is gearing up for the launch of its latest offroader, the Scrambler 1200 XC. While it holds its roots in the Scrambler family, the Scrambler 1200 XC has much more in store.

The Scrambler 1200 XC is built on a tubular steel frame, with aluminium cradle unit to keep the weight low. It is equipped with a long-travel suspension offering 200mm of wheel travel on both ends. The front forks are sourced from Showa and are fully adjustable, while the rear is balanced by twin Ohlins fully adjustable shock absorbers.

The bike stands on a 21-inch cross-spoked tyre in the front and a similar tyre with 17-inch diameter in the rear. It runs on dual-purpose tubeless tyres, sourced from Metzeler. Braking duties are done by twin 320mm discs with a four-piston Brembo M50 monobloc callipers in the front, while a 255mm disc with a Brembo two-piston calliper stops the rear tire. The company is offering dual-channel ABS as standard.

The Scrambler 1200 XC borrows its engine from the Bonneville family, which is a 1200CC liquid-cooled parallel twin motor. It has been tuned to make 90PS of maximum power and 110Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Triumph has decked the Scrambler with an all-LED light setup, with a fully digital colour TFT screen. It displays a menu which can be accessed by a joycube on the new switchgear. The bike also comes with an optional Bluetooth connection module which gives the rider access to control GoPro cameras remotely. Among rider aids are five different riding modes, including a rider-customisable one, switchable traction control, and cruise control.

The Scrambler 1200 XC is expected to be priced around Rs 12 lakh mark. It will be pitted against the scramblers manufactured by Ducati and BMW among others.
First Published on May 10, 2019 06:02 pm

