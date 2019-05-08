Everything you need to know about Sora 2.0 e-bike

Canadian niche motorcycle manufacturer Lito Motorcycles recently unveiled the latest iteration of its all-electric motorcycle, the Sora. Unveiled at the 2019 Quail Motorcycle Show, the second-generation bike gets a bunch of new features, all while being decked in carbon fibre.

Lito Motorcycles has equipped the Sora with a liquid-cooled, three-phase, permanent magnet AC motor which is paired to an 18-kWh battery. This motor pumps out a considerable 108PS of maximum power and 90Nm of peak torque. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in three seconds and can reach speeds of up to 192 kmph and the company claims it has a range of 288 km.

In spite of the beefy motor, the second-gen Sora has lost weight from 260 kilos to 250 kilos. This is in part due to the carbon fibre used in its tank cover, transmission cover, sprocket covers, and the headlight cowl.

The bike stands on 48mm inverted Ohlins forks, with a monoshock in the rear. Braking duties are handled by dual floating 320mm discs in the front and a floating 230mm disc at the back. Being a premium motorcycle, it is equipped with LED lights all around, a 5.7-inch LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity and GPS navigation. It also gets an electronically adjustable seat.

Considering all that the Sora has to offer, it carries a justifiable price tag of Rs. 57 lakhs (ex-showroom), with Lito motorcycles offering a two-year warranty on the bike and a five-year warranty on the battery. But the company has limited the motorcycle’s production to 20 units only, making it an extremely rare motorcycle to purchase.