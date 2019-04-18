Everything you need to know about Realme 3 Pro 'blind pre-order' sale on April 19

One of the most anticipated budget smartphones Realme 3 Pro is launching in India on April 22. The company has not officially confirmed any specs but has announced ‘blind pre-orders’ starting at midnight on April 19.



Blind sale on 19th April starts from midnight 00.00

What does it mean?

A) Register yourself

B) 5k core fans will get R-pass

No need to pay, just register and be lucky to have GUARANTEED hands on rm3pro. — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 17, 2019

Realme CEO Madhav Seth has posted details about the blind pre-orders that start at midnight on the company’s official website. Interested buyers have to register on the website after which the first 5,000 people will get an R-pass for no cost. The R-pass, which is a unique code, will be a guarantee coupon for them to purchase the Realme 3 Pro which goes on sale on April 29.

To get the R-pass, users need to visit the Realme website, log in with their Realme ID and register for the ‘blind pre-order’ by clicking on ‘Order Now’. Upon successful registration, users will receive the R-pass which they can use later on April 29.

Realme has been giving a fair amount of hints about the upcoming Pro variant of the Realme 3. Based on the teasers, it is expected that the device would run on an Octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC that provides a good balance between performance and battery backup. Realme 3 Pro was also spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 710 processor.

How about this ?

Why slo-mo only, when we wish to give you super slo-mo. pic.twitter.com/SnrRWEFc2V — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 15, 2019

The company’s CEO Madhav Seth has confirmed that the Realme 3 Pro would come with super slo-mo and burst camera modes as he shared some sample photos. Another interesting development was the Realme CEO teasing a video of Fortnite at 60 fps on the upcoming Realme 3 Pro handset.

Other leaked specifications include a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD screen, a dual camera setup with a 48MP primary camera and 5MP secondary camera. The front camera would have a 16MP sensor for selfies. The smartphone is expected to be available in three variants — 4GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB, and 6GB + 64GB. It would have a 3,960 mAh battery and VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

It’s biggest competitor, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB+64 GB variant. The Realme 3 Pro is expected to be priced in a similar range.