Everything we know about Ferrari's upcoming hybrid car

Italian hypercar maker Ferrari seems to be working on a new hybrid which is expected to be launched later this month. The test mule which was spotted was based on a 488, but officials at Ferrari have stated that the new entry will be a top-of-the-line hybrid with supercar performance.

A transcript of Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call suggests that the new model is set to be revealed in three weeks but will not be a replacement for the 488.

However, it is expected to be a high-end model and will be placed above 812 Superfast. Though the conference call discussed the future of Ferrari in detail, officials refrained from revealing any more information.

Louis Camilleri, Chairman and CEO of Ferrari has confirmed that the company has signed a contract with Maserati, but it is not going to be renewed. Consequently, they will no longer supply engines to Maserati. This indicates that the company could be developing a brand-new hybrid engine, probably exclusive to its upcoming model.

The track-focussed Ferrari Pista, which is powered by a 3.9-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine, makes 710PS of maximum power and 770Nm of peak torque. It can be safely assumed that the upcoming car will make more than that, considering it will have a hybrid engine.