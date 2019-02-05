App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Every institution in India is facing PM Modi’s autocratic backlash: Rahul Gandhi

It comes as no surprise that the Congress chief poured his heart out on almost every burning issue. Here's what Rahul Gandhi said in a recent interview

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With trouble brewing in West Bengal and Nitin Gadkari making oblique references to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s modus operandi, it comes as no surprise that the Congress chief poured his heart out on almost every burning issue in the country. In an interview to Livemint, he spoke on a plethora of topics ranging from the never-seen-before unity among the Opposition parties to the agrarian crisis and unemployment. Here’s all he had to say:

On CBI-Mamata clash in West Bengal

"Every institution in India is facing Mr Modi’s autocratic backlash. Mr Modi believes that he is the lord of India, just like the British believed. He can brush aside the Supreme Court, he can extort any amount of money he wants from any corporate, he can go and brush aside the Election Commission, he can tell his MPs and MLAs to shut up and break the federal structure for fulfilling his political whims."

On the new Budget

“Seventeen rupees per day for a farmer family is an insult. Obviously, Modi government is trapped with nowhere to go. Hence, these are panic stopgap reactions; but it is not going to work.”

On loan waivers

“The question is not about farm loan waiver alone. The question is that Mr Narendra Modi has waived off Rs 3.5 trillion bank loans for 20-25 crony friends. Earlier, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh had no qualms about waiving off loans of defaulting industrialists, but refused to provide relief to farmers. Hence, farm loan waiver is a question of fairness also."

On unemployment and job creation

"You are not going to get jobs from 15-20 biggest industrialists in the country alone. You will generate jobs from unleashing the huge potential of micro, small and medium businesses. That’s where the jobs will come from and that’s where manufacturing is going to come from."

“Every single district in India has some special skill, capability and a unique product that they produce. Link these to the manufacturing structure. Mr Modi keeps talking about startup, startup, and startup. How many startups has he created? So, you cannot completely ignore and disrespect traditional skills and then say we are going to enable manufacturing.”

On unity among Opposition leaders

"All the forces are standing together; Mr Modi calls these forces divided, but they are absolutely united on a couple of things. One, we have a job crisis. Two, we have an agriculture crisis. And three, we are not going to let Mr Modi and the RSS destroy India’s institutions. I have not seen in my 15 years of political career the type of opposition unity that I am seeing today. Mr Chandrababu Naidu fought us tooth and nail, and now he is working with us. I have no doubt that the opposition unity will work for it is founded upon defending India’s intrinsic values, constitutional guarantees and institutional integrity. This is a united fight for India of today and of the future."

 

On people drawing parallel between Narendra Modi and Indira Gandhi

"I think that’s an insult to Indiraji. My grandmother’s decisions came from love and affection, her work was uniting in nature and she carried along people and cared for India’s poor. Mr Modi’s decisions come from anger and hatred and his decisions divide the country. And Mr Narendra Modi has absolutely no empathy for the weak and the poor."
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 12:32 pm

