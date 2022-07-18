English
    Evaluate friends based on ‘income, fitness’: Internet guesses if viral tweet is a joke

    In an era of self-appointed life coaches, can you really tell the difference between genuine advice and sarcasm?

    Moneycontrol News
    July 18, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST
    The user who sent out the tweet was schooled and mocked by many. (Representational image)

    A Twitter user recently gained attention on the social network for saying that he evaluates his friends based on their "income, fitness and influence".

    "You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with," the user, named Mihir, wrote on July 17. "That’s why every quarter, I evaluate myself and my friends on 3 key criteria: Income - Fitness - Influence. Anyone who scores below me is cut off. Complacency is the first step towards mediocrity."

    His tweet gathered more than 5,000 likes. Some saw it an as obvious joke.

    "This post was a joke, but I love that it's literally impossible to tell in this era of self-appointed LinkedIn life coaches," said David Griner, the founder of a non-profit called The Creative Ladder.

     

     

    Others took the tweet seriously and gave its architect a piece of their minds.

    "Cold. Friendships don’t work that way," said a Twitter user named Georges Krinker. "And who says people above your score wanna befriend someone who thinks this way. Be a good human. Period."

    Another person wrote: "If your value is attached to the value of your friends, maybe you have a problem. Learn to distinguish between colleagues, acquaintances and friends. Your acquaintances are not your friends -- there is a huge difference."

    The tweet drew plenty of humourous responses as well.

    "My kids have no income, can’t squat 200lbs and literally have no pull with any government officials," said a user named Daniel Morgan. "Dropped them off at the orphanage. I can’t have them pulling me down.

    "My wife earns more than me but can't hit a 2-iron. Should we divorce?" another person asked.
    Moneycontrol News
    #friendships #LinkedIn #Twitter
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 04:19 pm
