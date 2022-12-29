‘Brangelina of Brussles’: Meet the couple at the centre of Europe’s graft scandal

Eva Kaili and her partner are at the heart of a bribery scandal that has rocked the European Parliament. Once dubbed the ‘Brangelina of Brussles’, this high-flying couple is now linked to the ‘Qatargate’ scandal that has sent shockwaves across the world.

Eva Kaili, the Greek Member of the European Parliament, was arrested by Belgian police who found ‘bags of cash’ at her Brussles house earlier this month, prompting an investigation into allegations that Qatar tried to corrupt the European Parliament.

The Greek MEP protested her innocence and had asked the custody hearing to grant her release under electronic surveillance -- a request that was denied.

Kaili’s Italian partner, Francesco Giorgi, is also among the four people who have been arrested on preliminary charges of corruption, money laundering and participation in a criminal organisation. iNews reported that Giorgi, 35, has admitted to taking bribes from Qatar and Morocco while maintaining that Kaili was not involved in the European Parliament graft scandal.

Kaili served as one of fourteen vice presidents of the European Parliament until her arrest. The former newsreader was booted from her post after police raids found 1.5 million euros in cash at her house.

One of Kaili's lawyers, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, told reporters last week that she feels miserable, "very troubled" and betrayed by her boyfriend and co-accused Francesco Giorgi, who was assistant to an Italian MEP.

Kaili denies receiving money from Qatar in exchange for influencing decisions affecting it in the EU parliament. Qatar also denies the bribery allegations and has warned that continued linkage of it to the scandal could "negatively" impact ties and its natural gas supplies to the European Union. ‘Brangelina of Brussles’ Some European publications described Eva Kaili and Francesco Giorgi as the ‘Brangelina of Brussles’ – comparing them to one of Hollywood’s most iconic (former) couples, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Media reports noted that Kaili’s Instagram was full of glamorous photos taken across the world. The Greek politician regularly shared photos from her holidays and work-related trips to places like France, Oman, Italy, Spain and more. As one of the few women in a high-profile European post, Kaili enjoyed extensive media attention in her home country of Greece. Girogi also worked as a sailing instructor and documented his vacations on Instagram, Politico reported. The couple has a young daughter together. (With inputs from AFP)

READ MORE