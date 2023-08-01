‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud found dead at 25

Angus Cloud's breakout role came with HBO's Euphoria

Euphoria’s breakout star Angus Cloud has died at the age of 25. Cloud was best known for playing drug deal Fez on the hit HBO series Euphoria. He died on Monday, July 31, at his family home in Oakland, California, said his publicist.

Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, did not reveal the cause of death.

The actor’s family said he struggled with mental health and “that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone,” the statement read.

Angus Cloud was discovered by casting scout Eléonore Hendricks while walking down a street in New York. He had not acted before Euphoria and initially suspected Hendricks of a scam in approaching him. Then casting director Jennifer Venditti met with him and series creator Sam Levinson eventually made him a co-star in the series alongside Zendaya for its first two seasons.

Cloud’s co-stars and colleagues have shared tributes for him. “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon,” said Levinson, according to Variety. “He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

The official account of Euphoria on social media also shared a statement saying: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

(With inputs from AP)