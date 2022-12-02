 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

EU hosts gala in $400,000-metaverse, only 6 people show up

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

The metaverse has been designed to promote EU's £257-billion investment plan to rival China's Belt and Road Initiative.

(Image credit: screengrab from video tweeted by @vchadw)

The European Union hopped on to the metaverse trend, hoping to get youngsters interested in its investment plans.

It turned out to be a damp squib.

At a metaverse gala hosted earlier this week by EU Commission's foreign aid department, only six people reportedly showed up.

"I’m here at the “gala” concert in the EU foreign aid dept’s metaverse," journalist Vince Chadwick, who writes for the website Devex, tweeted. "After initial bemused chats with the roughly five other humans who showed up, I am alone."

Chadwick shared a video from the metaverse party, showing avatars dancing on a stage. On the side, chats between the attendees in real life appeared.

 

The party seemed so lacklustre that at one point, Chadwick wrote: "wondering if I got the date wrong".