Etihad Airways worker uses airline data to WhatsApp British woman: ‘I have seen you’

Etihad Airways is the national carrier of the UAE

A 23-year-old British woman, returning from a holiday in Abu Dhabi, was left shocked after receiving creepy messages from an Etihad Airways worker who found her number from the airline’s database.

In an incident that highlights how unsecure a passenger’s private data can be, Hannah Smethurst received unsolicited WhatsApp messages from a man who identified himself as an Etihad Airways worker. She received the messages while waiting to board a flight from Abu Dhabi to Manchester.

The 23-year-old student paramedic shared a screenshot of the exchange on Twitter. According to The Guardian, the texts were sent on Wednesday from a United Arab Emirates number that Smethurst did not recognise. The name displayed next to the number was Muhammed.

“Heyyy. I have seen u from abudhabi,” the first two messages read. When Smethurst asked how the sender got her number, they replied: “Sorryyy. I searched u in the system.”

On being questioned further, the sender clarified that he had looked up Smethurst’s contact information on the airline’s system.

“A guy who works for the Etihad airline used my personal data which he found via the airline database after seeing my passport to get my phone number and proceeded to text,” Smethurst wrote while sharing the screenshot, calling it a terrifying experience.



A guy who works for the @etihad airline used my personal data which he found via the airline database after seeing my passport to get my phone number and proceeded to text me , terrifying experience travelling alone. pic.twitter.com/qPWdg1rJlN

— Hannah (@hansmeths) June 21, 2023

“If am disturbing u … Just block me,” the sender told Smethurst. Around 10 minutes later, he texted: “FYI Ur flight is boarding.”

The 23-year-old student said the incident left her concerned about safety and the use of her private data.

“I was alone, so I just felt really vulnerable because it stuck in my mind that he knows my number, knows my home address and my full name and email address and obviously everything you give the airline when you book,” she was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

She added that airport staff did little to help her when she complained. She spoke to a manager who offered to take her off the flight so she could file a complaint, but also warned her that the next flight to Manchester would leave only after 24 hours.

In the end, Smethurst decided to take her original flight out of Abu Dhabi and reached out to Manchester Etihad customer service upon landing. “[They] were great and they helped me out loads,” she said.