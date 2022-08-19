Ethiopian Airlines plane misses landing as both pilots fall asleep at 37,000 feet

An Ethiopian Airlines flight missed its landing on Monday after both pilots fell asleep mid-air. According to Aviation Herald, Flight ET-343 was travelling from Sudan to Ethiopia when the incident occurred.

Alarm bells were first raised when the flight reached Addis Ababa Bole Airport but did not begin its descent. Air Traffic Control was unsuccessful in its attempts at contacting the crew after noticing that the Ethiopian Airlines flight had not begun descending at its designated runway.

The aircraft, meanwhile, continued cruising at an altitude of 37,000 feet on autopilot as its pilots slept. The crew finally woke up after the autopilot disconnected and sounded an alarm as the plane overshot its destination. They managed to turn the aircraft around landed safely after 25 minutes.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about pilot fatigue – a problem that can have serious consequences.

Aviation analyst Alex Macheras described it as “deeply concerning”, noting that pilot fatigue “continues to pose one of the most significant threats to air safety - internationally.”

In a statement shared this afternoon, Ethiopian Airlines said the concerned crew “have been removed from operation pending further investigation.

“Appropriate corrective action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation,” the airline said, adding that safety would continue to be their first priority.

Similar concerns about pilot fatigue had entered public discourse in June when the CEO of Hungarian ultra-low-cost carrier Wizz Air came under fire for telling staff in an internal briefing that too many employees were taking time off due to fatigue.

“We are all fatigued but sometimes it is required to take the extra mile,” said Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi. “I understand that fatigue is a potential outcome of the issues, but once we are starting stabilising the rosters, we also need to take down the fatigue rate.”