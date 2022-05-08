Eternal love? 72-year-old cremates wife after living with body for 21 years

In what has been called a display of “eternal love”, a 72-year-old man in Thailand bid farewell to his wife and cremated her 21 years after she died.

Charn Janwatchakal had kept her body next to him in a small room where he slept and spoke to her pretending she was still alive, according to a report in The Straits Times.

Visuals from the cremation shared on social media showed the grieving man assisting the Phet Kasem Bangkok Foundation staff in taking his wife’s coffin outside his home.

“You are just going for a brief business and you’ll be back home again. It won’t be long, I promise,” the bereaved man was heard saying in the video, referring to his wife, Independent reported.

The incident came to light after Janwatchakal realised that his dead wife would not get a proper ceremony in the event of his death. He then reached out to Phet Kasem Bangkok Foundation seeking help with cremation rituals.

No legal action has been initiated against Janwatchakal as he had registered his wife’s death with officials. The man told his lawyer that he used to live with his wife and two sons but after he held on to her corpse after died, his sons decided to move out as they were not comfortable with his decision.

According to his lawyer Nitithorn Kaewto, Janwatchakal was well educated and had several degrees. He had graduated from the Faculty of Pharmacy at Chulalongkorn University before becoming a medic in the Royal Thai Army, adding that his wife had served in the public health ministry, Independent reported.

Currently, however, Janwatchakal has been living in poor condition without electricity. He also has a number of dogs and cats as pets.