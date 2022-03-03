Estée Lauder dismisses top executive John Demsey over racist Instagram post

The executive's racist post had unleashed a firestorm in the beauty industry, where John Demsey, 65, was a powerful figure.

Beauty giant Estée Lauder recently said that it had asked a top executive John Demsey, to leave the company after he posted a meme with a racial slur on Instagram.

"This decision is the result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of The Estée Lauder Companies, have caused widespread offense, are damaging to our efforts to drive inclusivity both inside and outside our walls, and do not reflect the judgment we expect of our leaders," the company stated in its release.

A company spokesperson clarified that Demsey was not fired, but told that he had to leave the company. He agreed to retire effective March 4, reported the New York Times.

Over the weekend, Demsey posted an apology on Instagram, saying that he was "terribly sorry and deeply ashamed that I hurt so many people when I made the horrible mistake of carelessly reposting a racist meme without reading it beforehand." He added that it "undermined everything I have been working for since I began my career 31 years ago."

"I hope that in time people will judge me, not for this awful mistake, but for my lifetime of words and actions, which demonstrate my respect for all people," he added in the note.

Read more: Ukraine-Russia war coverage on western media dubbed 'racist' by outraged Twitter

The executive's racist post unleashed a firestorm in the beauty industry, where Demsey, 65, was a powerful figure, and where Estée Lauder has been under scrutiny for its diversity efforts, reported the New York Times.

Demsey, an executive vice president at the company, oversaw a portfolio of major cosmetics brands that brought in billions of dollars in sales, including MAC, Clinique, Too Faced and Smashbox. He has lakhs of followers on Instagram and regularly posts memes along with beauty-related content.