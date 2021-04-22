'Essential for you but...': Mumbai Police's response to man wanting to meet girlfriend amid COVID-19 curbs goes viral

Lockdown-like curbs imposed in Mumbai to curb coronavirus spread (File Image: AFP)

The Mumbai Police's response to a person who sought to know how he could meet his girlfriend amid the COVID-19-related curbs went viral on social media.

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police was tagged by one user, identified as Ashwin Vinod, on April 22 asking which "sticker" he should use to go out and meet his girlfriend.

Notably, the colour-coded stickers are assigned to vehicles ferrying emergency workers and other essential service providers to facilitate their movement amid the strict COVID-19 restrictions.

"@MumbaiPolice what sticker should I use in order to go out and meet my girlfriend? I miss her (sic)," Vinod tweeted.

In a witty reply, the Mumbai Police stated: "We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories! (sic),"



Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase. #StayHomeStaySafehttps://t.co/5221kRAmHp April 22, 2021

"Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier. P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase. #StayHomeStaySafe (sic)," it added.

Mumbai, along with other parts of Maharashtra, was placed under lockdown-like restrictions since April 15. The curbs would be further tightened from 8 pm on April 22.

All non-essential shops and establishments have been ordered to remain shut, private transport excluding buses is permissible only for emergency or essential services and workforce strength at government offices has been curtailed to 15 percent. The restrictions will remain at least till May 1.