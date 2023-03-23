Man plunges to death from escalator in freak accident

The NYC man plunged to his death after a Rangers game at Madison Square Garden

A New York man plunged to his death from an escalator in a freak accident last weekend. Ernest Vogliano was riding an escalator after a Rangers game when he fell to his death. The 61-year-old suffered head trauma and was rushed to the hospital unconscious. He was later declared dead, the New York Post reported.

The son of a once prominent New York restaurateur, Vogliano is survived by his widow Lesa. His death was ruled accidental, but Lesa has now hired an attorney to uncover more details about the incident. She claims she was kept in the dark about details pertaining to her husband’s death.

“We have no idea what happened, but they do,” attorney Fred Eisenberg told The Post. “We have to review the evidence. We know that he was there and we know that he died. We’d like to find out how.” The family has requested CCTV footage from the scene of the accident for review.

The New York Police Department has said it received a call about an injured man at Madison Square Garden around 10:40 pm on March 18. They found Vogliano unresponsive and suffering head trauma. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined that the 61-year-old hockey fan had died of blunt force trauma. However, it is not clear how Vogliano was transported to the hospital as the fire department said it had no record of a call to Garden.

“A fan at this past Saturday’s Rangers game was injured in a tragic accident while he was exiting the venue and was immediately transported to a local hospital where he passed away,” Madison Square Garden said in an email to The Post. “Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to his loved ones.”