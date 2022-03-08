Entrepreneur's distressing tweets trying to get tenant vacate Mumbai apartment

The property is located in Lodha New Cuff Parade in Mumbai. (Representative)

An entrepreneur has shared a harrowing ordeal of her elderly father trying to get an alleged incorrigible tenant vacate their property in a Mumbai society.

Sparkles dating app founder Priyanka Sehgal, in a Twitter thread, wrote about every effort taken by her father to get the tenant, Vivian Khanna, vacate the premises at Lodha New Cuff Parade.



1/ Just got off the phone and found out the tenant in Mumbai has been lying throughout and has harassed my Dad. He's been lying to the society and not paying electricity bills or rent. He got the meters reinstalled. Refuses to vacate.

— Priyanka Sehgal (@priyankasehgal7) March 5, 2022

“Just got off the phone and found out the tenant in Mumbai has been lying throughout and has harassed my Dad. He's been lying to the society and not paying electricity bills or rent. He got the meters reinstalled. Refuses to vacate,” Sehgal writes.

She says all legal action has been futile and all the cheques have been bouncing. Electricity and rent bills have been mounting. She also says that the tenant allegedly installed a new meter after the electricity connection was disconnected.

“All legal action has been taken. His checks have been bouncing. It's just exhausting and scary that someone can be so evil. And has taken the society for a ride by lying. @LODHA it maynot be in your jurisdiction but you surely can help a home owner given you still manage NCP.”

“He has been lying and gave it in writing that he would vacate. All checks bounced. We complained to the cops and filed a criminal complaint. He didn't show up and said it's a civil case. Electricity bills are mounting, so is the rent. Said he would vacate in December.”

“He's been saying ge has paid rent but all checks bounced. My Dad has been running from pillar to post. Electricity was disconnected but he went and installed a new meter. How does that even happen @myBESTElectric?”

Sehgal also alleges that the police have not helped even after filing a complaint. She also claims that the tenant has been threatening with political connections.

“The cops haven't helped either despite filing a complaint. The man has been threatening with political connections and is confident he can stake claim to the house. Not sure why a senior citizen has to be subjected to so much financial loss and fear of losing his house.”

“This has been going on since October and am just losing faith as he gave it in writing he would leave. We are on the right side of the law. Did everything that was required legally. He was sent legal notices to vacate but didn't.”



Here’s the crook’s picture and LinkedIn details. His name on the lease is Vivian Manoj Khanna. Threatening political connects and finding his way out of not paying rent or electricity bills at @lodha New Cuffe Parade in Mumbai. If you know someone who can help please retweet https://t.co/42Jpkg9YOy pic.twitter.com/FJFt7lJ0jG

— Priyanka Sehgal (@priyankasehgal7) March 5, 2022

“Threatening a senior citizen with political connections and lying to the society, to @myBESTElectric and to the cops and everyone else. His access cards were blocked and yet he managed. The broker ran from pillar to post trying to get this sorted.”

She also adds that Khanna, the tenant, says he is the MD of Eldorado Goldcorp and his details show he is 34.

“Every document seems to be false. Information verified by cops is incorrect,” she tweeted.

She also shared the photos and profiles of the tenant on Twitter.

Several Twitter users tagged the Commissioner of Police and the CMO Maharashtra to help her resolve the issue.