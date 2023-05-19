Zee5 lines up more content for 2023 with over 100 titles, up from 90 last year

Streaming platforms are scaling up their content portfolio

Zee Entertainment's streaming platform Zee5 has announced its 2023 content lineup with over 100 titles in its portfolio. The platform is launching 0ver 111 titles up from over 90 last year, said Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India.

"We have focused on originals in 4K streaming (video available in high resolution) and the slate has content across nine languages across movies and originals. In terms of share of language, non-Hindi accounted for 51 percent of total watch time consumed in FY23. This is despite big blockbusters launched in Hindi like The Kashmir Files. We are doubling down on regional languages, and the investment increase is slightly in double digits. Investments are growing on the back of increased demand," he said.

Local content is dominating premium video-on-demand (VOD) viewership excluding sports, stated a recent report by Media Partners Asia (MPA), a research and advisory firm. "Local content contributed 49 percent overall to the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) viewership with Indian originals contributing 26 percent," the report added.

For the new launches, the platform has partnered with Dharma Productions, Salman Khan Films, Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, Bhanushali Studios, The Viral Fever (TVF), Applause Entertainment, Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visuals, Vikas Bahl, Vivek Agnihotri, Nagraj Manjule and Sudhir Mishra.

"Focus is always the story. And then we decide whether it can be a film or a series. We have focused on a diverse slate. We are not going on following stars crazily but we are following good quality content," said Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer – Hindi Originals, ZEE5.

The platform's new content portfolio offers sequels, including Sunflower S2, Taj: Reign of Revenge, TVF’s Humorously Yours S3 and Aam Aadmi Family S4, The Kashmir Files Unreported, Duranga S2, Mithya S2, among others.

While platforms like Zee5 are scaling their content portfolio, MPA India vice president Mihir Shah noted that the next 6-12 months are critical for the over-the-top platform (OTT) sector as platforms strive to balance monetisation and profitability against content investment.

Kalra said that the willingness to pay is growing every year. There was upwards of 20 percent growth in average revenue per user (ARPU) in FY23. We are also seeing a good mix of consumers moving to 4K content and almost 75 percent of our watch time for premium content is on connected devices. The platform has clocked over 100 billion streaming minutes in FY23," he added.

Experts also point out the merger between Zee and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), which will bring the two streaming platforms Zee5 and Sony LIV together. According to the MPA report cited above, the combined Zee - Sony group had a 13 percent share in the premium video-on-demand category. However, the OTTs are expected to operate separately for another year.

Total consumption across the online video sector reached 6.1 trillion minutes for the 15-month period from Jan 2022 to Mar 2023, the MPA report said. The premium video-on-demand category had a 12 percent share versus 10 percent in 2021.