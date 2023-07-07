Zee5 film Tarla review: Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi lift this life-affirming film

Huma Qureshi plays Tarla with consummate ease, as a chirpy but reluctant woman on the lookout for a goal. (Screen grab/Zee5)

In a scene from Zee5’s Tarla, the iconic food guru, played by Huma Qureshi, romanticizes the life of a garbage collector. "Isey bhi ptaa hai isko life mein karna kya hai,” she says, admiring the conviction of a ‘kabadiwala’ willing his business towards expansion. It’s a somewhat flawed view of life that also underlines the innocence of a woman whose dreams, like her life, can’t seem to travel beyond the window of her kitchen. This is a minor but significant departure from the routine biopic, one where genius and destiny aren’t birth rights. Instead, they are qualities that have to be claimed from under the litter of the world’s many distractions and demands. Tarla, directed by debutant Piyush Gupta, and helmed by two excellent performances by Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi, is a lovely little film seeking purpose and going beyond its immodest price.

From the outset, a voiceover tells us this isn’t just the story of Tarla Dalal, the famed cook who became a popular food author and celebrity chef, but a story about the many Tarlas who want to ‘do something’. Qureshi plays Tarla with consummate ease, as a chirpy but reluctant woman on the lookout for a goal. Her family is approached by Nalin, an engineer who works in a textiles factory in Mumbai, for marriage. The two bond over their willingness to accommodate the other. Marriage, however, leads Tarla to a point from where her past and future begin to look equally fuzzy: It’s not an existential crisis per se nor is it painted as one. Mother of three, married to a charming, supportive husband, it’s more a case of falling into a comfort zone from where the very conception of a dream feels distant. Moreover, this isn’t a story of a born master finding recognition, but of a woman, seeking motive through sheer perseverance.

Tarla is prompted to experiment with her cooking after she discovers Nalin secretly eats non-vegetarian food at work. It’s a comic pivot, played with authority by both actors. Egged by a senior neighbour (a delightful little friendship), Tarla decides to give her own vegetarian cooking a little twist. She takes inspiration from popular non-vegetarian recipes and turns them into delicious vegetarian fare. The result is obviously ecstatic. The purpose, however, still isn’t. Gradually though, Tarla realizes that her gift for identifying recipes and turning them into unmissable delicacies can serve as a sociological tool, as much as it can astonish the human palate. Tarla, therefore, chooses to become a coach and a guide. Her tutoring isn’t merely about the acquisition of a life-skill (even though that is how it begins), but an olive branch that women can use to get small freedoms. Someone seeks approval for dance classes, someone uses cooking to get to swimming. It’s a trade-off, but one that women in this country often have to make.

For any journey about aspiration and success, there have to be a fair bit of roadblocks along the way. Tarla faces many, but none compare to the irony of what a woman can fantasize about and what she can actually reach for. After she reaches the cusp of TV stardom, Tarla has to pull back because her own family feels ignored and let down. “What you’re doing is not just what a woman would do, but also something a man would never do,” a TV executive tells her about her decision to quit her own cooking show.

For anyone who is remotely aware of the cook’s legacy, the film is a fairly straightforward journey through a sweet, satisfying rise to fame and significance. Up close, though, it’s an endearing study about life’s many battles and how it takes two to fight the good fight. To which effect, this is also a film about Nalin, his role from the non-striking end of life’s ruthless 22 yards. As a nurturing, loving husband who goes all out to push his wife, Hashmi is magnetic but not without a touch of pathos. No matter how sensitive and loving a man is, he is eventually adjudged through a masculine lens. It’s a question he must eventually contemplate after a point.

Besides the sugary, endearing performances, Gupta’s direction mercurially hones in on the sincerity of a middle-class family, chasing typically modest territory. This isn’t a leap to the stars, or a rushed chase of some sort of overnight legacy, but quite simply, the disarming discovery of a wider purpose. Nothing’s audaciously sexy about it, including the food maybe, except when it’s also read as a metaphor for enablement. So much in this country is dictated by food, its source and destination, that a story like Tarla’s becomes more than just the story of the one woman who rose to unlikely fame. It’s also a story of the many others who fed off her story and earnestness, who found in the kitchen their own little way to degrees of freedom and expression. It may be a little too wishful in retrospect, but it’s a story worth willing into existence. Thanks to Qureshi, Hashmi, and Gupta’s controlled direction, it now kind of is.