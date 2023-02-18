 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Zee, Sony and Disney Star channels go off air due to tiff with cable operators

Maryam Farooqui
Feb 18, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Top TV broadcasters have switched off their signals to cable operators and over 40 million households will not be able to view channels belonging to these broadcasters.

While top broadcasters including Zee Entertainment, Sony Pictures Networks India and Disney Star have hiked channel prices, the cable operators have not agreed for the rate increase.

Many viewers are seeing a blackout on some of the popular television channels due to a disagreement between broadcasters and cable operators.

Top broadcasters including Zee Entertainment, Sony Pictures Networks India and Disney Star have switched off their signals to cable operators and over 40 million households will not be able to view channels belonging to these broadcasters.

While the broadcasters have hiked channel prices, the cable operators have not agreed for the rate increase.

Broadcasters have increased prices in the range of 10-15 percent as the New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0 allowed them to raise the prices of channels that are part of a bouquet to Rs 19, from Rs 12 earlier. The new pricing came into effect from February 1 this year.