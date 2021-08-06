Zee reports 23% decline in domestic ad revenue in Q1 FY22 despite original shows

live bse live

Media company Zee Entertainment reported a decline in its domestic advertising revenue in the first quarter of FY22.

While the domestic ad revenues were lower by 22.7 percent for Zee in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the impact on ad revenues was lower as compared to Q1FY21 when the decline was 66.1 percent year-on-year.

"My expectation for the recovery is still lower than what I had thought. We were hoping that markets like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu will come out of lockdown and this has a direct impact on advertising revenue," said Punit Goenka Managing Director & CEO, while announcing the results.

Adding to this, Rohit Gupta, CFO, Zee Entertainment told Moneycontrol, "The Q1 FY22 has been impacted due to second COVID-19 wave despite continuing original programming and taking shoots to different locations. This also increased production cost."

He further said, "It (impact of coronavirus outbreak) also delayed launch of new shows because advertisers were wary and there was reduction in ad spends in the industry. There are spend cuts across sectors but retail even now in south hasn't come back. Even on the FMCG side there are ad cuts. Spending has been lower as compared to what we were expecting in the beginning of the quarter."

While ad volumes on TV are increasing, the revenue is lower than pre-COVID levels because of the negative impact on ad rates.

Gupta said that for Zee fill rates remain the same so whatever changes happen it is mainly to do with pricing.

Along with ad revenue, Zee Entertainment's network share also dropped due to lockdown disruption and soft performance in some markets.

The network's market share dropped from 18.9 percent in Q4 FY21 to 17 percent in Q1 FY22.

In order to improve market share the network is launching over 30 shows in the second quarter of FY22.

It will also ramp-up Hindi, Marathi and Tamil programming in Q2 FY22.

So, will the new shows help in recovery momentum of ad revenues?

"Underline demand for advertisers continue to be strong but they are in wait and watch mode. We are confident of strong recovery in ad spends once the fear of lockdown recedes as we witnessed in the second half of previous financial year," said Gupta.