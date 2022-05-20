Zee plans to enter metaverse, launch NFTs; Will hire more talent for its tech centre

Zee Entertainment's technology and innovation centre in Bengaluru, which was launched last week, will focus on improving experience for users of the company's streaming platform ZEE5 and develop digital products.

The new centre has teams in the areas of design, product, engineering and data. "We have hired over 500 people and are in the process of hiring similar number this year. We are adding capabilities for gaming, augmented reality, virtual reality and metaverse," Nitin Mittal, President of Technology and Data for ZEE, told Moneycontrol.

Zee will be entering the metaverse soon, said Mittal. "Metaverse of Zee will bring combination of physical and virtual ecosystem in a new universe. We are creating metaverse as a platform to bring new-age creators," he added.

On the non-fungible token (NFT) front, Mittal said that the focus will be on utility of the digital collectibles which will include premium subscription, fan engagement, among others. "We are a content company so NFTs will emerge from movies, music, TV shows, digital original web series. We are in the process of piloting in each type with a small cohort and this will expand in the coming quarter."

The centre is also working on new technology for ZEE5. "We are building own video player instead of third party technology. Also building data to personalise content and improve search," said Mittal.

He said that while user comes for content, they can be retained on a platform by offering good experience on the platform. "This year's content slate is out, now experience has to match up to it to make sure existing consumers are engaged and for this search comes handy. Subscribers will come and existing will stay."

ZEE5 earlier this month announced the launch of its content slate for 2022. The streaming platform will launch over 80 titles across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali. The slate includes over 40 original shows and more than 40 movies.

ZEE5, which has crossed 100 million monthly active users (MAUs) across the globe and on the subscription video on demand (SVOD) side, has seen 100 percent year-on-year growth, said Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, in an earlier interview to Moneycontrol.

Mittal also said that the focus is also on connected TV system.