you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ZEE Entertainment lines up fresh content despite lockdown hurdles

From new shows, movies to songs, Zee is producing content remotely over mobile phones and professional cameras.

Despite the lockdown, ZEE Entertainment is gearing up to offer fresh content across its properties.

From new shows, movies to songs, the company is producing content remotely over mobile phones and professional cameras and by using video and audio production technologies to support broadcast, digital and social platforms.

On the television front, ZEE will soon launch SRGMP (Sa Re Ga Ma Pa) 25 year, a silver jubilee concert. Best of SRGMP singers and judges will come together for a 25-hour live music marathon. The mega finale TV concert will air on May 24 on Zee TV and across other leading channels of the network.

The show, which is a TV + digital musical initiative will also stream online on May 23.

Zee Kannada is launching Lockdown Diaries, a fun filled game-chat show and Coffee with Anu.

Zee Marathi has on offer three non-fiction shows including Vedh Bhavishyacha which is a spiritual chat show, Gharchya Ghari Home Minister which is a virtual format of the popular show Home Minister and Gharat Basle Saare, a standup comedy puppet show by Ramdas Pandhye.

In the fiction category, the channel will soon air four new shows that have been shot locally in Maharashtra under the new social distancing guidelines.

Zee Sarthak has been airing Lockdown Challenge, a non-fiction show, showcasing lives of their leading celebrities during the lockdown. The channel will also launch in June a two-hour original movie titled Mu Tame Lockdown. Both Lockdown Challenge and Mu Tame Lockdown have been shot at home using mobile phones.

Producing new content at home

On the digital front, ZEE5 will stream some of the key shows that have been shot entirely in the safety of the actors’ homes. These include Bhalla Calling Bhalla, Never Kiss Your Best Friend (Lockdown Special), Kaalchakra, among others.

Live to virtual

ZEE's LIVE Entertainment vertical has transformed its on-ground flagship IP Supermoon to Supermoon Live to Home. ZEE LIVE from May 23 will present 12 weeks of original content with acts of over 24 renowned artists and bands featuring Bickram Ghosh, Palash Sen, Sahil Khattar, Varun Thakur, Mame Khan, Parkirama and more.

Striking the right chord

ZEE Music Company, the music vertical, will be adding over 1,000 songs to its catalogue this year. In the lockdown phase so far, it has released over 120 songs. It will also launch music from albums like Shakuntala Devi and Gulabo Sitabo.

ZEE Music, which has more than 54.9 million subscribers on YouTube, is also focusing on creating ZEE Music Originals, which will showcase home-shot music videos by renowned artists.

(Disclaimer: Network18, which publishes Moneycontrol.com, owns channels which compete with Zee in the general entertainment category)

First Published on May 21, 2020 08:42 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Entertainment #Zee Entertainment

