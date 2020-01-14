You can kickstart your reading goals for 2020 with these powerful books from last year

Here is a list of fiction and non-fiction titles from last year as recommended by Gautam Padhmanaban, CEO of Westland Publications that are engrossing, entertaining and insightful reads.
If your New Year’s resolution for this year is to read more books, but are unsure where to start, you needn’t wait for a title to make it to this year’s bestseller list. Here is a list of fiction and non-fiction titles from last year as recommended by Gautam Padhmanaban, CEO of Westland Publications that are engrossing, entertaining and insightful reads.
Non – Fiction
That Will Never Work: The Birth of Netflix and the Amazing Life of an Idea by Marc Randolph.
Authored by the co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, this is a readable, honest and sometimes funny memoir of the early days of a startup. While anybody in business can relate to many situations, what stands out is the insight into how key decisions were made and the clarity of thought that Randolph brought to his position as the business expanded, even to the extent of accepting co-founder Reed Hastings thinking behind his suggestion to share the CEO role.
Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World by David Epstein.
Sports journalist David Epstein uses examples from sport, science, the arts and business to prove that people with later starts and a more multi- disciplinary approach can achieve equal or even greater success than those who start early and focus on a single skill or discipline. He makes a compelling case that generalists are more creative and are better able to handle unexpected situations.
A Fabulous Creation: How LPs saved our lives by David Hepsworth.
As a vinyl record collector, I had to read this book! This is an entertaining and information- packed musical history of how the LP came to its fore with the release of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper, and how the format influenced listeners’ tastes while pushing musicians to innovate with the form, content and even the art work of the record sleeve.
Fiction
Daisy Jones & the six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Narrated in the form of an oral history, Reid unravels a tale of the rise and break up of a rock band in the 1970s. While the story is filled with all the familiar themes of rock band excesses and tensions between members, Reid creates compelling characters whose intersecting stories make for a captivating read.
Exhalation by Ted Chiang
Nine stories in the realm of science fiction and fantasy, each based on a philosophical premise. In these stories, Chiang is both entertaining and thought provoking.
Metropolis by Philip Kerr.
The last of the 14 novels featuring German detective Bernie Gunther, completed by the author just before his untimely death. Set mostly in Germany in the period encompassing the late 1920s- 1950s, all the novels form one of the most compelling crime series I have ever read. Bernie is one of the great characters of crime fiction, somebody you learn to empathise with, despite all his imperfections. Interestingly, Metropolis serves as a good introduction, as it is set in 1928 at a time when Bernie Gunther is taking his first steps in the murder squad.