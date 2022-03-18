World Sleep Day 2022: Sleep through the eyes of filmmaker Shaunak Sen

(Representational image) 'Cities of Sleep' is set in Delhi, where the seasonal migrants sleep on several makeshift beds - under flyovers, in discarded pipes, outside closed shops, in garages, under cars, on top of trucks and in informal sleeping areas. (Photo: John Moeses Bauan via Unsplash)

Do you know what freedom is? It is to sleep and wake up when you want to.

Have you wondered why people sleep on road dividers during summer? When the cars drive by, there’s a gush of air that keeps the mosquitoes away. If you do not want to contract malaria or dengue, sleep on the road dividers.

If you want to defeat someone, seize his sleep.

In Shaunak Sen’s feature-length documentary Cities of Sleep, real-life characters dissect and deconstruct sleep. Sleep as a tool to measure freedom. Sleep as an instrument of remapping the city after dark. The essential need for sleep and the immeasurable lack of spaces to sleep.

The filmmaker sets his sleep story in Delhi, where the seasonal migrants sleep on several makeshift beds - under flyovers, in discarded pipes, outside closed shops, in garages, under cars, on top of trucks and in informal sleeping areas. It is a heady world of the sleep-deprived, the insurgent sleepers’ communities and sleep leaders who handle sleep as money-raking equipment and as a social support prop.

Sen’s torrid relationship with sleep began much before his characters spoke of freedom and sleep in one long breath. Fresh out of film school and amidst his personal battle with insomnia, Sen read The Nights of Labor: The Workers’ Dream in Nineteenth Century France (1989) in which author Jacques Ranciere deviates from the conventional categories of worker and thinker, and recounts the stories of those workers – worker-poets or worker-musicians, who wrote in-between the constraint of work and the constraint of sleep.

“That book got me thinking about how sleep is deeply connected with power,” Sen said over a phone call from his home in New Delhi that he has returned to after nearly six months in the US. That’s when Sen started exploring the sleep-dynamism of Delhi where there are - according to a rough estimate - more than 4.5 million homeless seasonal migrants and less than 300 night shelters. The paucity of shelters leads to remapping of the city at night - from the ambulatory verticality of the day to stationary horizontality of the night.

“Delhi is a well-oiled machinery in terms of sleep mechanism, but the sleep scenario is the same almost everywhere. There’s a day city and a night city. At night, the city is reconfigured according to the sleep needs of the floating population,” Sen said.

In his documentary, he explores two sleep locations: Meena Bazaar and Loha Pul where sleep acts as an adhesive to create communities of sleepers. In 2015, when the documentary was released, in Loha Pul, sleep cost was low: Rs 7 a night or 3 films (a television ran uninterrupted there). In Loha Pul’s sleeping arrangement, there was a suspension of identity and it provided a certain anchorage. Plus, the 24x7 television also provided a certain sensorium to the sleepers. They needed that noise to sleep. Most of them were not even watching the TV but it was an aural ecosystem enveloping the space providing a safe sleep sanctuary.

Soon after the release of Cities of Sleep, in his TEDx talk, Sen had talked of how in the past decade, sleep has become more agitated and turbulent. “For several decades, people were extolling the virtues of wakefulness, and sleep was often defined as the binary opposite of productivity,” Sen said, adding that the definition of wakefulness and sleep has changed in the past 3-4 years wherein people are laying more emphasis on more/better sleep.

“We all realise that sleep is integral to how we function during our waking hours. We need sleep to learn effectively. Evidence also shows that sleep affects almost every type of tissue and system in the body and that a chronic lack of sleep can increase the risk for non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obesity,” added Sen.

Sen's favourite sleep-related movies are Insomnia and Jennifer Brea’s Sundance award-winning documentary Unrest. Unrest is a personal journey of the 28-year old Brea who was working on her PhD at Harvard and was months away from marrying the love of her life when a mysterious fever left her bedridden. When doctors told her it's “all in her head”, she picked up her camera as an act of defiance. Through the documentary, she takes viewers into the world of those suffering from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS).

Calling himself a sleep nerd, Sen said he monitors his sleep on a sleep app and is also very aware of his sleep privileges. He still has his struggles with sleep, but after the Grand Jury Award at the Sundance Festival, he is “sleeping and resting more.”

Must-watch Sleep Movies

Insomnia: Two Los Angeles homicide detectives are dispatched to a northern town where the sun doesn't set, to investigate the methodical murder of a local teen.

The Machinist: The protagonist has not slept for the last year.

Inception: A subconscious explorer peeps into the human psyche during sleep.

Sleepwalk with Me: The story of a comic actor struggling with somnambulism.

Nightmare: A classic horror movie in which a serial killer kills his victims while they are having a dream.

Sleepless in Seattle: The protagonist suffers from sleeping problems after the loss of his wife.

The Science of Sleep: The surrealist story of a man whose vivid and realistic dreams meddle with reality.

The main character deals with a lucid dream from which he would be awakened.