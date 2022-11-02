World cinema: Pier Paolo Pasolini centenary, seven Italian films come to Delhi

A still from Pier Paolo Pasolini's film 'Il Decameron' (1971)

It is most unfortunate that Pier Paolo Pasolini should be remembered in popular imagination, outside of Italy, by his last film, the insipid and revolting Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom (1975). Many, perhaps, have been drawn by the eros — and not so much by his political positioning — in his cinema, and that is where their engagement stops. Not all his films are great, either. His best is, perhaps, what he himself considered his best, too: The Hawks and the Sparrows (1966). With a Marxist crow, the film departs from his neorealist style. The man would have turned 100 this March, had he not been assassinated, at the age of 53, today in 1975.

In life and his craft, the Italian polymath — poet, novelist, painter, linguist, literary critic, journalist, political polemicist, translator, essayist, screenwriter, and film director (directed around 26 films over 14 years) — courted controversy. Grossly misunderstood in life, his death is no less than an Italian Giallo. "To scandalise is a right, to be scandalised is a pleasure," he'd said. He also believed that "Hope is a horrendous thing invented by political parties to keep their members in line."

In her book, Pier Paolo Pasolini: Cinema as Heresy (1990), Naomi Greene writes about the Foucauldian "danger spots" of sexuality and politics which Pasolini embraced in his discourse: "broke sexual 'taboos' with the erotic films of the 'trilogy of life'", "as a political commentator" created "one ideological scandal after another", and journalistically denounced "mass culture and the 'new' fascism", sparking "heated debates" across Italy.

In 1949 Pasolini was charged with "corruption of minors and obscene acts in a public place". The scandal was presumably linked to his homosexuality. He was expelled from the Casarsa branch of the Italian Communist party, and fled with his mother to Rome.

A poet at 18, novelist in his 30s, Pasolini won the Viareggio Prize for poetry in 1957 with The Ashes of Gramsci (1957), and would be called “one of the youngest and most mature poets to come to prominence (in Italy) after the last war”. Pasolini scripted his early films in the Roman dialect, which was ignored by modern Italy, his writing a yearning for a pre-industrial Italy of the past, and his films trained the lens on the proletariat or peasant culture.

In his birth centenary year, the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre is organising "Pasolini: In Retrospect", from November 2-9, in collaboration with the India Habitat Centre (IHC) in Delhi. All the films, with English subtitles, will be screened at the Stein Auditorium or The Theatre, at IHC, at 7 pm. Entry is free; just register here.

The films in focus:

Le Mura di Sana'a/ The Walls of Sana'a (1971) and Accattone (1996), November 2

The Walls of Sana'a (1971)

The walls of Sana'a, capital of Yemen, holds within a rich history of more than 2,500 years, medieval architecture and culture. 106 mosques, 12 hammams (bath houses) and 6,500 multi-tired houses built before the 11th century. This 16-minute short film, with documentary footage and Pasolini's narratorial voice-over, was a call to UNESCO to save the old city's heritage before development or "modern invasion" — after the civil war in 1960s — subsumes it. In 1986, it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Accattone (1961)

In Pasolini's neorealist debut, Accattone, the hero’s nickname, means beggar and the dialogues are in Roman slum dialect. In Accattone, a pimp's life spirals out of control once his girl is jailed. Her prostitution supported them both. A "bourgeois society," wrote critic Stanley Kauffmann, "needs prostitutes as reverse endorsements of its virtue". Accattone is penniless, but his principles inhibit him from working for a living, his companions respect the starving man's commitment to his ideals but neither they help nor they stop short of ridiculing him. Redemption lies in death. "Accattone (1961), Pasolini's debut," wrote Ian Thomas in The Guardian in 2013, "remains one of the great works of postwar Italian cinema, a film whose poetic realism influenced Martin Scorsese as well as the young Bernardo Bertolucci, at that time Pasolini's cameraman." Accattone's unemployment as respectable than capitalist paid labour/slavery reminds one of Satyajit Ray's Siddhartha (Pratidwandi, 1970). Ray was a discerning audience of Italian neorealism.

Uccellacci Uccellini (The Hawks and the Sparrows), November 5

The Hawks and the Sparrows (1966)

Pulitzer-winning film critic of the Chicago Sun-Times, the late Roger Ebert, called it a "whimsical fantasy about Christianity and Marxism". This is a stylised fable, unlike his neorealist films. An old man (famous clown Toto) walks along the road of life with his son. A philosopher crow flies above. The crow's Marxist so long as the men are Christians. When a hawk kills/eats a sparrow, Toto sinks into despair. He taught the birds to love their own kind, but not how to love their neighbours. There lies the weakness of any organised institution, whether it's Christianity or Marxism in Pasolini's context. The attack of capitalism, allegorically, reminds of Mrinal Sen's Chorus (1974) closer home.

Il Vangelo secondo Matteo (The Gospel According to Saint Matthew, 1964), November 6

The Gospel According to Saint Matthew (1964)

In 1964, Pasolini screened The Gospel According to Matthew at the Venice Film Festival. Like Luis Buñuel (Nazarin, 1959), he was praised by the Catholic Church and berated by Marxists for softening his atheist stance. The Gospel..., which recounts the life of Christ from his birth to his crucifixion and resurrection, is last of Pasolini’s initial cycle of films (after Accattone and Mamma Roma, 1962), which marks his recherche d’un style, or grappling with a new medium without technical know-how.

Il Decameron (The Decameron, 1971), November 7

Il Decameron (1971)

The first of his "Trilogy of Life", in which each film adapts stories from archaic literature. The film takes nine of the 100 stories from Giovanni Boccaccio's eponymous book, written in 14th century Italy, and weaves them into everyday Medieval life. A portmanteau "bawdy romp" or tale of deceits, involving libertines, nymphomaniac nuns, grave robbers and cuckolds.

I Racconti di Canterbury (The Tales of Canterbury), 1972, November 8

The Canterbury Tales (1972)

The second in his "Trilogy of Life" reaches out to the 14th century English poet Geoffrey Chaucer and his most erotic tales. The tales in Chaucer's medieval narrative poem The Canterbury Tales are told by pilgrims on the move, and the telling — a pastime — is a contest for the best tale told. Pasolini picks eight from Chaucer's 24: the Merchant's tale, the Friar’s, the Miller’s, the Wife of Bath’s, the Reeve’s, the Pardoner’s, the Summoner’s.

Il Fiore Delle Mille E Una Notte (The Flower of One Thousand and One Nights, 1974), November 9

Arabian Nights (1974)

The final installment in his "Trilogy of Life", Arabian Nights, takes a couple of stories from the West Asian folk tales "A Thousand and One Nights" to weave a story. Love and sex is shown with great abandon. The showcase of sex was to liberate art from the cultural and moral hegemony of the bourgeois.