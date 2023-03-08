 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Indian women cinematographers carved a niche in a male-dominated field

Ranjita Ganesan
Mar 08, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Indian women cinematographers are making waves everywhere from the Oscars to Berlinale. At home, they are bringing technique and care to the craft.

BR Vijayalakshmi, India’s and Asia’s first woman director of photography, hoisted herself with her camera on to the roots of a banyan tree for the shoot of the 1988 Tamil film 'Therkathi Kallan'. (Photo courtesy BR Vijayalakshmi)

When BR Vijayalakshmi hoisted herself and an Arriflex 2C on to the roots of a banyan tree in 1988, the young cinematographer was also rising above stereotypes about a woman’s place on the movie set.

The 1988 Tamil film Therkathi Kallan’s lead stars were going to oscillate Tarzan and Jane-style in rural Tamil Nadu for a song, and the film’s makers wanted Vijayalakshmi to be tree-borne, too. There were many ways to execute that shot, but the dance director had his heart set on filming from the rope-like roots. “A cinematographer has to translate the director’s vision on the screen. You can’t say no to risks. Especially if you are a woman, or they will say you are refusing because you are a woman,” the cinematographer says over the phone from Chennai.

Cinematographer BR Vijayalakshmi on a shoot, years before she quit the film industry. (Photo courtesy BR Vijayalakshmi)

Revisiting the film today, the lyrics that play during the scene strike one as befitting. “Ambala pozhappu pombala paaka mudhiyaadhaa (Why can’t a woman do a man’s job)?” Vijayalakshmi had been doing what was considered a “man’s job” since 1985, when she became India’s — and Asia’s — first woman director of photography. Before that, women seldom got access to technical roles, camera work in particular, as it was believed men uniquely possessed the muscle required for handling equipment.