With Sanju on course to rake in Rs 300 cr, here's a look at highest grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor

After witnessing many of his films falter at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor has finally tasted success with Sanju with the movie giving a new lease of life to his career. While Sanju is on course to touch Rs 300-crore mark, the film has become Kapoor’s highest grossing venture since he stepped into Bollywood 11 years ago with his debut film Saawariya.

In the span of more than a decade, Kapoor has delivered 17 films in a leading role. The actor did see success at the box office with some of his offerings even collecting more than Rs 100 crore.

Moneycontrol takes a look at the highest grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor:

While Sanju is still working its magic at the box office, topping the list is 2013 release Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani that earned Rs 177 crore with a budget of Rs 75 crore.

Film- Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Box office collection- Rs 106 crore

Budget- Rs 98 crore

Film- Barfi (2012)

Box office collection- Rs 105 crore

Budget- Rs 50 crore

Film- Raajneeti (2010)

Box office collection- Rs 92.37 crore

Budget- Rs 61 crore

Film- Rockstar (2011)

Box office collection- Rs 68.61 crore

Budget- 61 crore

Film- Ajab Prem Ki Gzab Kahaani (2009)

Box office collection- Rs 62.84 crore

Budget- Rs 44 crore

Although Ranbir started his career with a weak performance, he still managed to get a score of 10 profitable ventures out of total 17 films. The dry spell in his career started with the release of Besharam in 2013 and since then, Kapoor delivered three back-to-back flops – Roy, Bombay Velvet and Tamasha — all released in 2015.

While multi-starrer film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was well-taken by the audience, Jagga Jasoos, that could only earn Rs 52.61 crore with an investment of Rs 131 crore, did not do much for the actor.

Sanju has, however, turned the tide with earning of Rs 265.48 crore in two weeks of its release. The film has also managed to find a place in the list of top-10 all-time highest Bollywood grossers, which is mostly dominated by the Khans.

And with this, Ranbir Kapoor has challenged the Khans this year with Salman Khan’s Race 3 not meeting box office expectations and Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan yet to prove their might with films like Thugs of Hindostan and Zero both scheduled to release during festive holidays this year.