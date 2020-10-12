With no big releases, Carnival worried about dearth of content but confident about F&B sales

In the time of Covid-19, the film exhibition industry is struggling for content, something that is worrying both multiplexes as well as single-screen owners.

Content certainly is the major concern for PV Sunil, MD, Carnival Cinemas. “October 15 is just business resuming for cinemas. Unfortunately, there are no blockbusters. We were expecting bigger content to come by Diwali but I doubt that will happen. So, no tentpole films are likely to come by Diwali,” Sunil told Moneycontrol. Tentpole films are big budget movies that are expected to rake in huge revenues.

Sunil added that films, both from Bollywood and Hollywood, are getting postponed and will have a big impact on the theatre business.

“It will be a big effect. The (cinema) business has been running on festivals and on big films. The full year is planned accordingly and with big films getting delayed it has become a major concern. Bigger content would have been helpful in attracting audiences to come to theatres faster, added Sunil.

Dearth of big films

Exhibitors were betting big on Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. However, the makers of the film are unlikely to release it this Diwali due to the staggered reopening in India. While Delhi is allowing theatres to reopen from October 15, one of the biggest markets, Mumbai, is yet to allow its cinemas to reopen.

Many Hollywood films, including No Time to Die and Black Widow, have also shifted their release dates to next year, leaving exhibitors with little or no content when it comes to big film releases in theatres.

“As and when the movies are getting postponed it is a huge impact not only in India but internationally as well,” he added.

Even the release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has been deferred till cinemas reopen in all major markets.

Hollywood films are a big contributor to the overall India box office. According to the EY 2020 report, Hollywood films’ gross box office collection grew 33 percent last year over 2018.

Small films take centrestage

While there is dearth of big films, cinemas need to prepare a content plan to bring audiences back to theatres.

Hence, until big films come, Carnival will feature smaller films.

“What we are doing is reruns of all-time favourites, including PK, Sairat and Baahubali, so that people have reason to come to our place. We also have Carnival’s own production Mere Desh Ki Dharti. This way we are filling up the content but there is no overflow of content in the beginning,” he said.

While Carnival Cinemas will be re-releasing old content, Sunil said that it will not be able to attract audiences in a big way.

“It is all an experimental way to resume. The first six to eight months are going to be very tough. But it is better to restart than remain shut,” he added.

Sunil also said that in the current time, smaller films, which have been fighting for screen space, will get exposure.

F&B not a worry

Things may be complicated on the content front but Sunil is confident about food and beverages (F&B). “The situation is bright in terms of selling F&B. We are keeping items that are relevant. What we have also done in the lockdown period is launch our own food product line, of which the majority is frozen items. Our own in-house variety of products include items like Chicken Biryani,” the Carnival Cinemas MD said.

“While F&B is 25 percent of our topline, we are not looking at this number initially. Maybe after three months we can look at such ratios,” he added.

In June, the multiplex operator had announced plans to set up cloud kitchens at 100 of its theatres across India. This would entail an investment of Rs 15 crore over the next two years, Carnival Cinemas had said.

Cost control will continue

When it comes to cost control, Carnival Cinemas is getting support from its developer partners.

“Cost control will be a big factor, especially in the beginning, to survive. On rental, most developers have been supportive either by waiving off rental or switching to a revenue share model. Our first effort is to get to a revenue share model,” he said.

“In addition, 50 percent discount is what most developers are agreeing on. So, the major cost part is looked into this way. As for electricity, not much can be done. For manpower, we will be running at 60-65 percent compared to earlier,” Sunil added.

Staggered reopening, 50% capacity, not a concern

Although things won’t be easy when theatres reopen, two aspects of the reopening have not troubled Carnival Cinemas.

Out of the 450 screens that Carnival Cinemas operates, due to the staggered reopening, the exhibitor will reopen only 140 screens from October 15. “It was expected to be a staggered reopening. But we are preparing all screens, said Sunil.

He is also not worried about the 50 percent capacity. “Average occupancy in multiplexes is 30 to 40 percent. Hence, 50 percent capacity is not a constraint in the initial days.”