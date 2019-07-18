With maximum ventures in second half, around Rs 350 crore riding on Akshay Kumar

At a time when the contribution of big stars in the overall box office collection is decreasing, Akshay Kumar is turning out to be the only actor who is consistently delivering successful ventures.

After a strong start with Kesari, that pocketed over Rs 150 crore, Kumar has as many as three films lined-up for release in the second half of this year.

Starting with Mission Mangal, which will hit theatres on August 15, the other two offerings Housefull 4 and Good News will release in October and December respectively. With all three being big-ticket releases, a lot is riding on the actor as the second half is considered to be the most lucrative time for the film industry.

Trade experts estimate Mission Mangal and Good News to bring in at least Rs 100 crore and the expectations from Housefull 4 are slightly higher with Rs 150 crore. Hence, Akshay’s three films could get around Rs 350 crore.

Talking to Moneycontrol, film and trade business analyst Girish Johar said, “He does three to four films on an average a year and clocks Rs 300- Rs 400 crore annually. He has been doing this consistently, so it is safe to assume that the next three films will follow the same pattern.”

This year, the success of his films seems to be more crucial as not many upcoming releases are star-studded. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War in October and Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3 in December, it is only Akshay who will shine the most.

“The kind of cinema he is doing is being appreciated by the audience. The industry players are in for a treat because he is bringing audiences to the theatres three to four times in a year unlike others, who manage to do that once in a year or sometimes two,” Johar said.

“It will be difficult if any one or two films fail,” he added. It will be difficult not only for the actor but also for the industry as big stars are contributing lesser each year.

Last year, a Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) report had noted that contributions of the four biggies of Bollywood — Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar — dropped to 23 percent of top 25 movies’ NBOC (Net Box Office Collection) from 45-50 percent (2012-2016).

While it is important for the new crop of stars to perform well, when big stars fall weak, it does become a cause of concern for the industry.

The next six months will be crucial for Akshay to deliver strong numbers at the box office. But, it wouldn’t be a tall task as the buzz around all his films is strong.