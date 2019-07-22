With Judgementall Hai Kya and Arjun Patiala, audience braces for two quirky Bollywood comedies this Friday

One Friday, two quirky comedies -- This is what Bollywood has to offer this Friday with Judgementall Hai Kya and Arjun Patiala arriving together. It was not planned this way though. Both films were eyeing different release dates for a while and it is just coincidental that July 26 has turned out to be a D-day for them.

There is something unique about both films — none of the two comply with the definition of Bollywood entertainers. While Judgementall Hai Kya has both its lead protagonists projected as lunatics, Arjun Patiala is a spoof on all 'cop films' that have come out of Bollywood.

The cast is pretty interesting too. Judgementall Hai Kya is spearheaded by Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. Earlier this year, Kangana had delivered a good success in Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi, which fell just short of the Rs 100 crore-mark. She is joined by Rajkummar Rao, who was seen with her briefly in a cameo few years back (Queen) and is now in a full-fledged part. He is coming from the Rs 100 crore club blockbuster success of Stree and is already riding high. If the promo so far is any indication, together they would be a riot in this film.

On the other hand, Arjun Patiala features Diljit Dosanjh as the male lead. He has delivered mild successes like Soorma and Phillauri in the past, though he would indeed be looking forward to something even bigger and better with Arjun Patiala. The film takes him into the comic zone where he has excelled immensely in Punjabi cinema, case in point between Jatt & Juliet series, Sardaarji series, and latest blockbuster Shadaa. He has Kriti Sanon opposite him who has delivered a superhit in Luka Chuppi earlier this year. Then there is Varun Sharma as well.

While Judgementall Hai Kya is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Arjun Patiala has Dinesh Vijan calling the shots. Incidentally, Judgementall Hai Kya leading man Rajkummar Rao was the hero of Dinesh Vijan's Stree, whereas the filmmaker's Luka Chuppi heroine Kriti Sanon is repeated in his Arjun Patiala as well.

Not much has been revealed around the storylines of both the films and it has been left to audience's imagination when it comes to deciphering what Judgementall Hai Kya and Arjun Patiala are all about. Of course, there is a murder happening in former’s story so that should add on to the intriguing plotline of the film. On the other hand, Arjun Patiala appears to be a series of gags that would result in a laugh riot for the audiences.

Promos of both the films have been cut quite differently too. Judgementall Hai Kya has a very Hollywood-ish feel to it and reminds one of similar quirky affairs that come from the house of Guy Ritchie. On the other hand, Arjun Patiala appears to be as 'desi' as it gets while seemingly on the same lines as Police Academy series from Hollywood, a huge comic franchise.

For the audience, it would be a different kind of experience indeed this season, especially with relatively serious films like Kabir Singh, Article 15 and Super 30 behind them, each one of which turned out to be a good success. After all, some dose of laughter in the coming weekend will not harm them at all!

