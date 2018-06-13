With highest number of screenings in China, will Akshay Kumar’s 'Toilet' enter Rs 100 cr club?

Content driven Indian films are bringing Chinese audiences in large numbers to theatres lately and this time around a hit Bollywood movie is doing the same. The Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", received a much larger release as compared to the most successful Indian venture in China, Aamir Khan’s "Dangal".

Titled "Toilet Hero" for the Chinese market, the film will be shown on as many as 11,500 screens across the country.

Most number of shows for "Toilet"

Released on June 8, the film has enjoyed the biggest release of an Indian movie in China. The film was screened 56,307 times on day one, which is the highest by any Indian film in China. Second on the list is Aamir Khan’s "Secret Superstar" with 55,937 shows and third is "Baahubali 2" with 52,959 shows.

The last three on the list are Irrfan Khan’s "Hindi Medium" with a total number of 45,300 shows followed by Aamir’s "Dangal" with 30,364 shows and Salman Khan’s "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" with 20,302.

In four days "Toilet" has recorded 21,56,159 footfalls.

The number is high in comparison to other Indian releases:

Secret Superstar | Screenings - 55,865 | Footfalls - 1,584,246

Hindi Medium | Screenings - 45,300 | Footfalls - 682,127

Dangal | Screenings - 30,364 | Footfalls - 549,939

Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion | Screenings - 52959 | Footfalls - 493,884

Bajrangi Bhaijaan | Screenings - 20,302 | Footfalls - 462,522

PK | Screenings - 16,093 | Footfalls - 203,701

Dhoom 3 | Screenings - 6017 | Footfalls - 75,094

Box office numbers

While a section of the industry wasn’t too confident of "Toilet" striking a chord in China, considering the issue it deals with, the film got off to a flying start. It debuted at number two on China's box office collections raking in Rs 15.94 crore or $2.36 million on day one.

The winning streak continued for another two days and the film saw a spectacular weekend in the neighbouring nation. In just two days, the film grabbed the first spot at the Chinese box office and took its two-day total to Rs 39.85 crore, clocking Rs 24 crore ($3.55 million) on the second day.

Like India, the film's performance on Monday China will determine how the movie will perform on the box office. On Monday, the film grossed $1.27 million grabbing a total of Rs 69.91 crores (10.36 million).

The film, which marks Reliance Entertainment’s return in the Chinese market after "3 Idiots", has introduced Akshay to the Chinese market.

Although pace for the movie remained stable earlier, it saw a 45.96 percent decline in China on day four, but managed to rake in Rs 7.57 crore on the fifth day, taking the total to Rs 77.83 crore. Are collections worth Rs 100 crore in the offing for "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha"? Only time will tell.