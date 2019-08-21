With Disney, Sony likely to part ways, a look at Spider-Man, one of biggest film franchises in India

Spider-Man may be out of the next Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) offering, after Sony and Disney reportedly parting ways.

And fans have flooded Twitter with hashtags like #savespidey and #SaveSpiderMan.

Spider-Man fans in India are echoing similar sentiments. After all, Spider-Man is one of the biggest franchises in India in terms of Hollywood featuring, said film and trade business analyst, Girish Johar.

Since 2002, Spider-Man films have been gaining strong traction in India with the first film collecting Rs 38.55 crore in the Indian market.

The other offerings like Spider-Man 2 (2004), Spider-Man 3 (2007), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) raked in strong numbers like Rs 46.90 crore, Rs 117 crore, Rs 104 crore and Rs 97.27 crore, respectively.

The last offering from the franchise, Spider-Man Far From Home had cast its net at the Indian box office on July 5.

The film became biggest opening weekend for Sony Pictures in India after garnering Rs 30.65 crore during the first three days of its release.

It also became biggest opening weekend for Spider-Man franchise in India.

In fact, film experts say Spider-Man is more popular in India than it is on its home turf, and Indians have shown more interest for Spider-Man films than Americans.

The love for Peter Parker amid Indians is so much that they came out with a local version of the Spider-Man comic book with a character called Pavitr Prabhakar.

It is said that it was director Satyajit Ray’s idea to create Indian version of the masked superhero when he once met Stan Lee in New York.

However, he could not take forward the idea because of his death.

But creators like Sharad Devarajan, Suresh Seetharaman, and Jeevan J Kang joined hands with Marvel to create a four-book series.

While Spider-Man was always a loved character both in India and globally, fans got an added advantage when the deal between Sony and MCU was announced.

It was a groundbreaking deal as the industry was not expecting Sony to give its only superhero property back then. But it came as good news for the Spider-Man franchise, especially after the weak performance of The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

It is considered that both MCU touch and the added advantage of seeing another Marvel character led to the success of Spider-Man Homecoming that earned over Rs 81 crore in India.

“The partnership (Sony-Disney) is no longer effective so they (Sony) would have to make new larger-than-life villains. So, the pattern of story-telling will change,” said Johar.