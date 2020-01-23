With big Bollywood celebrities turning attention to TikTok, what will it mean for the platform?

While Chhapaak was unable to create any spark at the box office, Deepika Padukone managed to be in the limelight just before the release of the film. And no, it is not about the JNU row. This is about her debut on TikTok.

Padukone joining the platform could be a big asset for TikTok. Here's why.

According to Apaksh Gupta, CEO, One impression, Deepika officially joining TikTok would mean additional value and new users on the platform.

“Deepika, who garnered 3.7 million followers within days of her debut, with constant and engaging content from her end, it can open up a lot of engagements and new opportunities for brands to partner with other celebrities as well,” he added.

Although Deepika is not the only celebrity on TikTok as you can find stars like Jacqueline Fernandes, Riteish Deshmukh and Kapil Sharma on the platform, Padukone’s entry could make more Bollywood A-listers turn their attention to TikTok.

“Tiktok is a 15-seconder platform that allows you to talk about your thoughts, your stories in just 15 seconds. Tiktok has actually cracked the market which is tier II and III markets. So, when one has to penetrate these markets, TikTok becomes an important platform,” said Ashutosh Harbola, CEO and Co-founder, Buzzoka.

He added, “Tiktok has given you an audience which was never present. If you want to target rural India, TikTok has become an important tool and this is why Deepika came in. And this is why multiple celebrities are coming on TikTok to crack this market. Brands have struggled in these markets.”

Harbola also pointed out that when many social media platforms like Instagram are catering to urban markets, TikTok is focusing on tier II and III cities.

Along with the smaller town focus, the average time spent on TikTok is higher than that of Instagram and Snapchat, according to reports.

A TikTok user spends over half an hour on the platform, while on Instagram the average time spent is 23.8 minutes and on Snapchat the time spent is 9.5 minutes.

It is this time and user that both celebrities and brands are trying to target on TikTok. Just like Deepika who did the same while promoting her film Chapaak.

Harbola said that Chapaak’s story was about an acid attack survivor and such cases can be found more in small cities.

“It is this reach that Deepika was targeting. Deepika understood the value proposition of TikTok. The last mile is actually covered on TikTok,” he said.