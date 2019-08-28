With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan climbs up to the big league

If there is one young actor who is making the most of 2019, when it comes to picking up just the right subjects, it is Kartik Aaryan. The fact that he has now signed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 further pushes him up into the big league.

After all, back to back successes of films like Luka Chuppi which was preceded by Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety have only propelled his fortunes. Moreover, with Imtiaz Ali trusting him with Love Aaj Kal 2 (tentative title), the makers of Pati Patni aur Woh believe that he has it in him to do a Sanjeev Kumar no less in the film’s remake, is a testimony to that. Moreover, Karan Johar has given him the responsibility of taking his Dostana franchise forward as well.

"After Dostana 2, for Kartik, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is going to be one film which will make his distinguished entry into the big arena," says a noted filmmaker, adding that "there are superstars who all have an experience of 20 years or more. They have been ruling the imagination of audiences for decades now. In this world dominated by men, Kartik could well be that one boy in the crowd. From Pyaar Ka Punchnama to now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it has been one steady journey for the youngster who has turned out to be a heartthrob of the nation. I am sure he would be enjoying this stage."

Now that he has been picked for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it is a huge show of trust all over again as Kartik is stepping into the playground which had a big player like Akshay Kumar no less. While the two are pretty much separated by a generation no less, it is remarkable indeed to see the youngster leading the show with this horror comedy.

"One can't really imagine what must be going in Kartik's mind and heart right now," says one of the actor’s close associates, adding that "on one end there is always an excitement to hold the baton for something as remarkable, distinguished and prestigious as this. On the other hand you know that beyond the excitement factor, you need to up the ante as well when it comes to the performance quotient. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is going to be one film where all eyes would be on him to deliver well and entertain one and all. Kartik realizes that and is already working on it.”

The stage has been set for Aaryan as he has a huge responsibility to take the big franchises to the next level with his role as a central protagonist. There is a certain mischievous quotient about him that only makes him just the right choice for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, something that had made Akshay Kumar’s role also quite memorable in Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

With Johar already lapping him up for Dostana 2 and now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 up his sleeves as well, Aaryan is indeed enjoying a dream run, with 2020 looking special already.