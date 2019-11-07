With Bala, can Ayushmann Khurrana produce 7 consecutive hits at box office?

Erectile dysfunction, sperm donation, and now premature baldness – these are the topics that best describe actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s career. The actor has never shied away from taking up films with taboo subjects.

It is this risk or experimentation that is working in his favor and has resulted in six consecutive successful ventures. And, Bala, releasing on November 7, could be seventh on the list.

Talking to Moneycontrol, film and business trade analyst, Girish Johar, said that Bala could rake in anywhere between Rs 8 to Rs 10 crore on the opening day. If the word of mouth is strong, it could go up to Rs 12 crore.

But, it would not be an easy task for the film as many controversies surrounded the film in terms of plagiarism and another film with similar subject (Ujda Chaman) releasing just a week before it.

According to Johar, “The controversy has added a bit in terms of awareness but at the end of the day the film is for multiplex and city-based audiences and then it can go down to tier II and III cities. The audience is intelligent and can smell a product and all films have to go through the same test. The content has to be proven. For Diwali, Housefull 4 was there but Saand Ki Aankh got a lot of appreciation and Made in China sank. Same test Bala has to go through.”

If Bala meets audience expectations and turns out successful, two things will be clear. One, Ayushmann has consolidated his position at the box office, and his name is enough to pull crowds even if another film on the same subject has already hit theatres. The second is that he is one actor that has cracked a formula for films that touch people’s hearts.

“He is one actor who has cracked a formula in which he has taken a taboo subject and has blended them in a quirky manner and that quirk is made clean which even the family audience can watch. Most of the films have a desi connect to it. He has cracked few tricks and he is delivering also,” said Johar.

It would not be an overstatement to say that Ayushmaan has cracked a formula. Take a look at his last six releases. Four films have given high return of investment (ROI) in the range of 128 percent to 362 percent.

Starting from 2017, Ayushmann has had an unstoppable run, thanks to films like Bareilly ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15 and Dream Girl. While Bareilly ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan gave lower returns at 70 percent and 64 percent respectively, the other four ventures have made him a big draw at the box office.

But, even Ayushmann has seen his share of ups and downs. After the sleeper hit Vicky Donor, the actor had a dull period during 2013-2015 even though Nautanki Saala, his second film, did produce some returns. But, tables turned with Dum Lage Ke Haisha that saw 114 percent ROI with a budget of Rs 14 crore and collection to the tune of Rs 30 crore.

Then came Meri Pyaari Bindu that performed miserably at the box office and gathered Rs 9 crore with an investment of Rs 22 crore.

But, that was the last dampener in the actor’s career. Since then, he has tickled people’s funny bones in the most offbeat ways.

In a career spanning eight years, Ayushmann has delivered 12 films, out of which nine movies have stood strong at the box office.