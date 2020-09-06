With 100% premiums on digital premieres in times of COVID-19, OTTs remain a risk for theatres

The trend of digital premieres it seems will continue as theatres still remain shut in India due to coronavirus-led lockdown.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No. 1 is another film that is speculated to release on a digital platform first.

Amazon Prime Video which started the trend of direct to digital releases with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushamann Khurrana—starrer Gulabo Sitabo is speculated to release Coolie No.1 on its platform.

More big ventures are looking at the OTT route especially with video streaming platforms offering sizeable premiums in times of COVID-19.

According to experts, video OTTs have offered 80 percent higher premiums to small and medium-size films during COVID-19 lockdown as compared to pre-COVID levels. The premium for bigger films has been 120 percent in times of COVID-19.

Experts also say that video streaming platforms in the current times have added four to five million new subscribers in the overall OTT space and this is why investing in films especially direct to digital releases is a good strategy.

In addition, these films are both new and ready to release content which is an important factor considering shoots for new projects have only started in the last few weeks.

In the past six months, there have been 18 Hindi films, a mix of small and medium budget films, which announced a date for direct to digital release on OTT platforms, according to an Elara Capital report.

Plus, films like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83 are likely to go for digital first release if theatres do not reopen soon. Makers of both the films have been confident of a theatrical release but recently said that if the current situation continues they will be forced to opt for a direct to digital release.

While OTTs are seen as a threat for theatres in the current times especially due to direct to digital releases, experts believe that they will not be a risk when the coronavirus situation settles. This is because video streaming platforms would prefer spending more on web series rather than films.

Karan Taurani, Vice-President explains this further. “For example, an average large budget and big-starrer film acquired by an OTT would cost around Rs 120 crore, while the average cost of a web series episode is Rs 1.5 crore to 2 crore. This means that in a budget of a large scale movie, OTT platforms can shoot and release two to three seasons of a web series (assuming 10 episodes every season) including a celebrity star cast, which also has more sticky audience (binge watched by people) compared to movies, which are usually watched only once.”