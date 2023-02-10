English
    'Winnie the Pooh' horror film enrages fans, director gets death threats

    The cute, cuddly bear has been reimagined as a knife-wielding villain in 'Blood and Honey' and many fans are outraged.

    AFP
    February 10, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST
    'Blood and Honey' has released in Mexico and is set for a US premiere next week. (Image credit: MovieCompany B.V)

    You know him as a cute, cuddly bear, but Winnie the Pooh is about to receive a terrifying makeover as the knife-wielding villain of a blood-drenched new slasher film -- no joke.

    Pooh's shocking reinvention -- which hits US theaters next Wednesday and has already provoked death threats from enraged fans -- could break box office records and test the limits of intellectual property law.

    "Look, this is mental," said Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the 31-year-old director of "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey."

    "I've had petitions to stop it. I've had death threats. I've had people saying they called the police," he told AFP.