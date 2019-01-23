Will Uri’s Rs 100-crore score make Vicky Kaushal’s presence stronger for brand endorsements?

Uri: The Surgical Strike, a movie produced for Rs 25 crore has earned Rs 100 crore in just 10 days, giving Bollywood a dream start in 2019.

The success has given its lead star Vicky Kaushal, recognition not just in the film industry, but also among advertisers. Does this mean Uri's success will strengthen his presence in the endorsement space?

What may work in the actor’s favour in terms of bagging brand deals, is his versatility.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Harish Bijoor, brand strategist and founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc, said, “Brands are looking towards the chemistry a star can awoke for their individual fit. Brands are looking for endorsers that fit quite right. It could be the boy next kind of an image or the action star kind of an image these two are normally liked. Aamir Khan is the classic guy who embodied it for a period of time, Ranveer Singh is embodying it. Good guy-bad guy is a great combination.”

While the actor came to limelight with Masaan in 2015, it was year 2018 that reaffirmed Kaushal’s status as a star in the making. His ventures like Sanju, Raazi, digital offerings like Lust Stories and Love Per Square Foot gained traction among viewers. He will be seen next in Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht.

Kaushal bagged four brand endorsements in 2018. He currently endorses brands like Housing.com, Wildstone, Aegon Life and Goibibo.

“I think it is yet another stepping stone for him (Vicky Kaushal) to reach a point where he comes into the consideration to a set of people towards brand endorsements. However, stars take many films to come into the brand endorsement set. And my view is that you need to have core good hits before you actually command the correct kind of brands coming to you. There is a huge clutter in the space that he operates in but he has to rise above the clutter,” Bijoor said when asked if Uri’s strong performance will make a difference to the actor’s endorsement deals.

Fastest to Rs 100 crore

Uri's success is notable as the film was fastest to touch the Rs 100-crore mark among medium-sized films in the last one year.

Movies like Stree, Raazi, Badhaai Ho, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety reached this benchmark in 16, 17, 17, 25 days, respectively. The only film coming closer to Uri in recent times is Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which achieved the feat in eleven days.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “Uri: The Surgical Strike is the best trending film, as far as medium-budget films go. Even better than Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which is the highest grossing film in this category.”

Uri has not only emerged as the first Rs 100 crore film of 2019 but is also the first blockbuster of this year. Its dream run has continued as the film has now collected over Rs 115 crore in 12 days of its release. It is also surpassing the business of new and holdover titles.

The film is continuing the winning streak offshore as well. Its collections have crossed $3 million (Rs 21.36 crore approximately), in the overseas market. In the SA and Canada markets, the film raked in Rs 11.39 crore.

Experts are of the opinion that smaller budget films are proving to be an important factor in the film industry’s growth. According to Rahul Puri, Managing Director, Mukta A2 Cinemas, limited budget is the key to sustenance of films and the industry through the year.

Producers are also keen on investing in films made on tight budgets. The primary reason for this is the amount of money spent in making them. It is the small cost of the film that makes the proposition risk-free as producers do not have to invest a lot in various aspects of movie-making.

When the cost is less, an average performance of the film is a lower risk for the producer. With more small and mid-size films tasting success, studios have become more affirmative is taking up such films.