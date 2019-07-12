Will Super 30 help Hrithik Roshan shine again at the Box Office?

It is not too often when audiences get to see Hrithik Roshan on the big screen. With Super 30, the actor is back in action after over two years.

This is probably why the film’s success will be crucial for the actor.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Harish Bijoor, brand strategist and founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc, said, “Hrithik's movies have been rare to come by. This is a release after a long while. In cases such as these, it becomes even more important for the release to click.”

While early reports suggest that the film has started on a good note with morning occupancy in the range of 25-30 percent, it is the evening shows and the next two days that will decide the fate of the film.

According to trade estimates, the film is likely to open in the range of Rs 12-15 crore.

Ask Vinay Kanchan, brand storyteller and innovation catalyst and author of Sportivity, how crucial is the film for the actor, he says, “The problem with Hrithik is that over the years, he has not done as many films as he could have and that too at the relevant prime of his life. For Khans, it is a little different because they have established themselves, so they can take few years off. For Hrithik, he probably needed to do a little more.”

“Hrithik has suffered from lack of exposure. Now that he is choosing to expose himself, it is very important that the movie does well,” he added.

However, he also thinks that “brand Hrithik is still strong and even if Super 30 sinks, it will not sink him (Hrithik)”.

According to Kanchan, Hrithik is in that phase where he needs to reinvent himself. The overwhelming association with Hrithik is dancing. And it looks like the audience wants to see him in a certain kind of avatar for a while.

And that is why Kanchan thinks Super 30 is a milestone for the actor as he is “testing the waters" to see what kind of roles the audience can accept him in.

"It is an experiment he has to take,” he added.

Yet, he believes that the legacy Hrithik has built over the years is big enough that one weak film will not impact it.

Hrithik was last seen in Kaabil that gave a below-average performance but trade analysts believe that was due to the clash with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raaes. The film managed to earn over Rs 86.54 crore.

With films coming after a considerable gap of time which keeps him out of the news, Hrithik does not have too many movies in his kitty despite a career spanning close to two decades.

In 2000, his debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai emerged as a blockbuster but after that Hrithik has delivered fewer successful ventures. Out of the 22 films the actor has worked in so far, eight films have turned out hits.

Yet, brands still bank on Hrithik although it is more related to his fitness and his dancing ability.

And the two brands that Hrithik is seen endorsing, Mountain Dew and Nirma, highlight these strengths of the actor in their ads.

But Bijoor thinks that although “stars such as Hrithik and Ranbir Kapoor have been in this space of rare releases, their brand endorsement value is deep.”

“Good actors with a memory of good films linger on in the minds of consumers and viewers alike. This helps in their brand-endorsement business,” he added.

While Super 30 was one of the most anticipated films of this year, it is to be seen whether the film will be able to brave Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh that is showing no signs of stopping despite being in the third week of its release. The romantic drama currently stands at Rs 249.60 crore.