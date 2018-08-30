Will Stree strike the right chord as a horror-comedy?

When Patrick Graham, director of Indian horror drama Ghoul, said that India hasn’t found its voice when it comes to horror, he wasn't way too off the mark. While there have been many attempts, not many films have tasted success in this genre. And once again Bollywood is making an attempt and this time it is horror comedy Stree starring Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor which come to theatres on August 29.

The last film in this category was the Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari, which had a decent run at the box office. Made at a budget of Rs 21 crore, the film did a business of over Rs 27 crore. Vikram Bhatt’s 1921, however, faltered at the box office. Bhatt has failed to replicate the success of the 2002 surprise hit Raaz.

Films in the genre have failed to click with the moviegoers despite roping in big stars. Film trade analysts are of the opinion that the trick for a successful horror film lies in the director's vision and not on the star cast. The cinematographer and the music department also have important roles to play in this genre.

Few analysts also believe that Indian directors are reluctant to make horror films in the country because the subject does not call for unrestricted viewing or prime time slots on television - an important component in revenue collection. Return on investment in India is not strong for horror films.

Despite the slump in this category, few lucky filmmakers were able to crack this genre and movies like Ragini MMS 2 and Raaz, with collections to the tune of Rs 46.56 crore and Rs 21.46 crore, respectively proved that quality content will be appreciated.

India has a rich background of mythology, folklore and superstition a very small part of that is explored in horror movies. Due to this lack of content, Indian horror films have not gone beyond the usual tropes of women with long black hair or female spirits with their feet upturned.

What can work in favour of Stree?

One factor that can work in favour of Stree is that one of the most successful sub-genre of horror in Bollywood has been horror comedy and Stree falls under this category.

Other successful horror comedies include Bhootnath, Bhootnath Returns and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Also, its small budget could be another advantage for Stree to hold its ground at the box office. The film has been made at a budget of Rs 20 crore.