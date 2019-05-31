Will Smith’s Aladdin runs good, Vivek Oberoi’s PM Narendra Modi sees low first week

One Hollywood film and two Bollywood flicks released last week. Ironically, it was Aladdin which had better collections as it brought in more than the two Hindi releases combined together. While PM Narendra Modi collected Rs 19.21 crore at the box office, India’s Most Wanted was far behind at Rs 11.50 crore. On the other hand, figures for Aladdin are Rs 31.05 crore which pretty much tells the tale.

Aladdin didn’t arrive with any massive promotional or marketing campaign in India. The key attraction here was the nostalgia associated with the character and the fact that Will Smith was featuring in the film. For Indian audiences, this turned out to be the best bet amongst all the releases in the running and as a result, its numbers turned out to be good. The film should eventually go past the Rs 40 crore lifetime.

As for PM Narendra Modi, the film started slow, then gained some momentum but eventually slowed down as the week progressed. It has a few shows for itself in the current week, but with momentum dying, one can’t expect the Omung Kumar-directed film to cover a larger ground. Still, it has done better than expected and for a Vivek Oberoi solo, it has managed some traction.

For Arjun Kapoor, India’s Most Wanted has turned out to be a commercial disappointment as it has hardly done any better than his last release Namaste England. The film would fold up really fast as there are hardly any shows left. Moreover, it would have a curtailed run as Bharat would arrive mid-week. The film, made in a budget of Rs 37 crore, has minted some money through sales of satellite, digital and music rights (Rs 28 crore). However, it still needs to recover the balance amount (Rs 9 crore) by doing an overall theatrical business of Rs 18 crore. Unfortunately, its lifetime number won’t reach there.

The other release in the running, De De Pyaar De, stayed over the Rs 2 crore mark right through the weekdays which indeed helped its cause. The Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu-starrer has collected Rs 84.49 crore so far. While it is a given that Rs 95 crore would be eventually crossed, it would be interesting to see where it's total lands between Rs 95-100 crore eventually. Semi-hit.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources