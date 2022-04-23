Will Smith spotted at Mumbai airport in first public appearance since Oscars slapgate

Will Smith was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai today – his first public appearance since the infamous Oscars slapgate. The Hollywood star was photographed smiling and interacting with fans at the Kalina airport on Saturday morning. He wore a white T-shirt and a garland around his neck.

It is not clear what Will Smith is doing in India, although certain news reports suggest that he is in the country to meet spiritual leader Sadhguru. The 53-year-old actor is reportedly staying at Mumbai’s JW Marriott hotel.

This is not Will Smith’s first trip to India – he has spoken about his love for the country in the past. In 2018, he visited Haridwar and Rishikesh. The following year, he travelled to Mumbai to shoot for a cameo in Student Of The Year 2.



This is Will Smith’s first appearance since his Oscars controversy. The actor chose to remain away from the spotlight after storming on-stage mid-ceremony at the Academy Awards and slapping comedian Chris Rock. Smith was apparently annoyed at Rock for joking about his wife’s closely cropped hair – a result of her battle with alopecia.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth,” he yelled at Chris Rock, once back in his seat.

The Academy took disciplinary action against the King Richard star as the shocking incident made headlines around the world. Will Smith has been barred from attending the Oscars for 10 years. "I accept and respect the Academy's decision,” he said of the Academy’s decision.

Smith also apologised to Chris Rock following the incident. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he wrote on Instagram.