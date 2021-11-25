MARKET NEWS

English
Will Smith, on using sex to cope with first heartbreak at 16, and how it backfired

“I desperately need relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse,” Will Smith has reportedly written in his memoir.

Moneycontrol News
November 25, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST
With more than $4 billion in box office, Will Smith is one of the movies' biggest draws and most natural showmen.

Hollywood actor Will Smith has spoken about how he handled the breakup with his first girlfriend when he was 16. Smith revealed in his memoir that he resorted to excessive and indiscriminate sex as a way of dealing with the heartbreak after his first serious relationship ended.

“I desperately need relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse,” Buzzfeed quoted lines from Smith’s memoir, titled “Will”, which was released earlier this month.

He said his girlfriend, Melanie, had cheated on him.

“Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie,” he reportedly writes. "But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena."

However, his coping mechanism backfired. “I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm,” he reportedly reveals.







The 53-year-old, as he writes in a new memoir, has been meditating, participating in ayahuasca ceremonies and generally asking himself a lot of questions about his own childhood and his choices as a father, husband and movie star.

Earlier this year, Smith had shared his photos, revealing that he has been rocking a "dad bod".

"Dad bod" is a slang referring to a male body shape, particularly that of a middle-aged man. He added that he is in the “worst shape” of his life.

After receiving direct messages of workouts and pictures of men posing in black underwear as he did, Smith shared some of the content on his Instagram account saying: “Hahahahaha – Let’s go get it! After pics due in 12 weeks! #bigwilliechallenge”.

He has also been documenting his weight-loss journey on his YouTube channel.
first published: Nov 25, 2021 10:15 am

