Will Netflix's new mobile-only plan trigger price war in Indian OTT space?

When streaming giant Netflix announced that it plans to launch its mobile only plan in India soon, it was an indication that the price war in the Indian OTT (over the top) space will intensify.

This is because during the testing period, the plan was priced at Rs 250 per month and at this price, Netflix will come close to its rivals in terms of subscription cost.

While Amazon Prime offers yearly subscription for Rs 999, Hotstar that has the highest monthly active users (MAU) at 300 million revised its premium subscription plan to Rs 299 from Rs 199 earlier.

Hotstar's VIP plan, which was introduced earlier this year, is priced at Rs 365 annually.

While the VIP plan is most affordable currently, the content offered in the plan is also limited. Viewers have access to recently ended Indian Premier League (IPL), upcoming English Premier League, Hotstar's own original web-only shows and Star India’s television serials that will air before television broadcast at 6am.

So, if Netflix offers its mobile only plan at Rs 250 what will it mean for the video streaming space?

Talking to Moneycontrol, Hanish Bhatia, senior analyst, Counterpoint, said: "Netflix is eyeing India market for next 100 million users. So, it remains critical for Netflix to launch India-specific packages for price sensitive Indian audiences."

He added that "it (Netflix) has tested various price packages in recent months, starting as low as Rs 65/week for a single user mobile-only standard definition plan. This will be a significant drop from existing cheapest plan of Rs 500 per month. This will bring down the entry cost to drive subscriptions."

Concurring with Bhatia, N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, said: "If Netflix were to drop prices to Rs 250 from its current base price of Rs 500, it will shake up the OTT space completely."

He also said that "despite its (Netflix) high price, some reports suggest that Netflix has managed to crossed the 3.5 million user mark (say about a million subscribers, with about 3.5 users per subscription). Reducing the pricing has the potential to add another quick million to its Indian subscribers base. This, of course, has the chance that a price war may get triggered in this crowded marketplace."

But Netflix's new plan will trigger more than a price war as it focuses on mobile.

According to Bhatia, overall smartphones account for over 90 percent of the total OTT video streaming consumption in India.

"It makes total sense for OTTs to come up with smartphone only plans. Smartphone subscription usually means single user and single screen consumption, as compared to other devices (SmartTV, Laptops) where multiple users use the same account. Multiple users using same account is an opportunity loss for OTTs,” he said.

Recently, ZEE5's chief executive Tarun Katial had said that the platform is planning to test mobile-only pack.

The platform currently boasts of a monthly active user base of 61.5 million.

Apart from smartphone only plans, OTT platforms are increasingly focusing on price innovation and content slicing to provide tailored packages for Indian audiences, said Bhatia.

Even Chandramouli agrees.

"India is a sachet country. As is known, the Indian consumer is a value-consumer, and when you add choices of different OTT brands with good content available, small packs will allow for easier experimentation for new users," he said.

He added that this move by Netflix "will force other OTT brands to revise their strategy".