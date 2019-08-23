Will KBC continue to be a hot property for Sony and advertisers this year?

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan have been entertaining audiences every night at 9 pm with their show Kaun Banega Crorepati, popularly known as KBC.

The team plans to continue the legacy in the 11th season as well, which has been airing since August 19.

However, not many are confident about the popularity of the show, which at a time was one of the biggest properties for Sony.

According to N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, “It used to be one of the biggest properties at a given point of time; the novelty was there. With the 11th season of any show, its novelty is bound to go down. Although there is no newness to it, yet it has got a steady following. But it is not at the high peak it began with, and its following is gradually reducing because innovations in it are only about new types of contestants. They are hopeful. They are trying to extract the maximum out of it but I don’t think it is going to remain a large property.”

This is one of the reasons why experts think that the show will not rake in big numbers from advertising.

“Advertising interest is low in general and when there is an older program then it will be quite subdued,” Chandramouli said.

As of now as much as 80 percent of the show’s inventory has been sold and the remaining 20 percent is left for spot-buying, for which media buyers are not expecting high premium rates.

While some say that the ad rates could go up for the 65-day-show during the festive season, others are not sure about the rate hike due to the big events that have already happened this year, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), General Elections and the ICC World Cup.

Reportedly, the ad rates this year for the show have increased by 20-25 percent from last year. Industry estimates suggest that last year, the broadcaster sold a 10-second slot for Rs 3 lakh.

This year, as many as nine sponsors have come on board including Oppo Reno, that is the presenting sponsor, along with IDFC First Bank, LIC, CEAT, Cardekho.com, Asian Paints, Ultratech and Amity as associate sponsors.

In terms of viewership, KBC’s last season could not grab many eyeballs. The show could not make it to the top five shows list, and it saw a limited increase in tune-ins from its previous season (Season 9).

Tune-ins are referred to as the number of unique viewers who saw the program for at least one minute.

A lot depends on the viewership data for KBC Season 11, which will show its traction amid viewers, in turn, deciding the advertiser interest for the remaining inventory.