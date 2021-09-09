Will Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii lose business at box office by going to OTTs sooner?

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

National multiplex chains, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis and Carnival Cinemas, will not be playing the Hindi version of Thalaivii, and this will affect the box office business of the movie.

According to analyst Karan Taurani, the Hindi version of Thalaivii is expected to open very low in single screens and standalone chains, with an estimated lifetime collection of around Rs 5-6 crore.

One reason for this is that multiplex chains like PVR, INOX, Cinepolis and Carnival, which have refrained from screening Thalaivii in Hindi, contribute almost 65 percent to the box office for Hindi films.

Release rift

The bone of contention between the multiplexes and the producers of the film is the shorter theatrical window.

The Hindi version of Thalaivii will stream on over the top (OTT) platform Netflix in two weeks of its release in theatres, whereas the the film's Tamil and Telugu version will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video in four weeks after its theatrical release.

Due to the Coronavirus impact, the theatrical window has come down from 6-8 weeks to 4 weeks, and this has become a cause of concern for exhibitors.

This is because a shorter window will be a double whammy for exhibitors as theatres are currently operating at not more than 50 percent occupancy, point out experts.

"If the window is reduced to two weeks there will be a bigger negative impact of the lower window on the footfall. Also, a release window less than four weeks is not favorable for the industry because if the national chains agree upon the same for one film, other producers too may ask for the same in coming months," said Taurani.

Revenue loss for Thalaivii

But it's not just a concern for the exhibitors. Taurani noted that the film is not a large scale mass film that will drive audiences in large numbers in COVID-19 times. In addition, there are restrictions of occupancy cap and show timing across various states which is affecting business of all releases. Plus, the Maharashtra circuit still remains shut which contributes 25-30 percent to a Hindi film's business.

"A large portion of the multiplex audience in Hindi may not go to single screens. However, there will be some shift towards standalone multiplex chains," said Taurani.

A calculated risk

While the Hindi version of Thalaivii may see around 30 percent impact on its business, film producer and trade business analyst Girish Johar thinks that the producers of the film have taken a calculated risk.

"The audience scare factor is yet to be out from the Hindi-speaking audience. The Hindi speaking belt is not yet comfortable to go to cinemas. The producers realized this and they have calculated and made up for the shortfall by shortening the window for the Hindi version as they know Maharashtra is shut and the scare factor is there. Also, the producers wanted to maximize revenues as there was too much delay and it was getting costlier to delay it (film's release) further," added Johar.

Taurani estimates that the regional rights of the film bought by Netflix and Amazon have been sold for Rs 60-70 crore.

"A larger portion of this will be for Hindi due to lower window of two weeks. The producers have been able to make an additional Rs 15-20 crore from OTT rights by reducing the Hindi window which is equivalent to a box office collection of Rs 30 crore assuming 55 percent distributor share of the producers in the box office collections, " added Taurani.

Shorter window

Whether more producers will be opting for the two-week window, Johar said that it is a temporary thing.

"It is temporary because Maharashtra is not on board. Also, any big film will need theatrical release. They (producers) cannot go into green by releasing solely on OTT. The numbers may come but validation comes through theatrical release," he added.

But the window will not go back to what it was in pre-COVID times.

"While a two-week window won't be norm, a four-week window will be. Down south they have decided it will be three-week window," said Johar.

It looks like the theatrical business will see many changes in times to come.